A Nigerian man has expressed joy and sadness after purchasing petrol for his vehicle at MRS filling station

He said he drove almost 100km with his car and noticed that his fuel tank was still three-quarters full

He mentioned the name of the filling station where he got the quality fuel and advised the government on the next step to take

An X user, Uncle_Dips, has hailed a Nigerian filling station for selling quality and long-lasting fuel to him.

@Uncle_Dips said he bought the fuel from the MRS filling station and noticed his tank was still three-quarters full despite driving for almost 100km.

Man notices MRS fuel lasts longer. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

@Uncle_Dips noted that the development made him happy and sad at the same time. He wrote on X:

"The last fuel I bought from MRS has done almost 100km already and the tank is still 3 quarters full. For a Ford that is normally a guzzler, this is a big deal. I’m happy and sad at the same time!"

Speaking further, he advised the government to force filling stations to declare the quality of fuel they were selling. In his words:

"I think the next logical step is to force filling stations to declare the quality they are selling. We shouldn’t make people like Dangote to compete unfairly with blended fuels that can still be sold profitably for like N700/liter."

See his tweet below:

People argue about quality of fuel

@shinjadi said:

"A V6 4WD SUV engine is designed to consume btw 10-12L/100km. If we take d extreme point of 12L/100km, normal estimated consumption for 100km distance is 12L for city drive. I have severally confirmed this with a real time fuel/diesel tracker and for trucks."

@SamIndyer said:

"The fuel consumption of my truck was astronomical, I did every thing in the books to make it run more efficiently but nothing worked. Bad fuel all along🥹."

@uncutloyalty said:

"Bruhhhhhh. This! Fuel I buy from Mobil dries up. Even before moving 1 kilometer my gauge has moved. Thought as much. I see! I know there’s a problem somewhere."

@valardohareis said:

"Do Nigerians know fuel has quality? There’s leaded and unleaded fuel, I think the latter costs more than the other in the US, but here in Nigeria we just buy anything for same price, they don’t even let us know if it’s leaded or unleaded."

@uncutloyalty said:

"To think I was considering changing my car thinking the fuel consumption is high not knowing it’s Mobil fuel that’s drying up. One should never notice the fuel gauge move while driving, it simply means the fuel is bad! Thanks for this revelation."

@Mo_AlsaudHD said:

"You no lie I filled up my Corolla then traveled down to seme border from Ikeja and back with full ac and it’s still not on half tank 😂 if not that I know my car I would have taken it to mechanic."

@olumax3028 said:

"Me too. Bought 40k in my car at MRS and went for a 2 hours trip. Normally I'll have to top it on my way back but surprisingly, I still have fuel when I parked at home and I didn't top up on my way back. I don't even want to talk about the smooth sound of my engine!"

Filling station set new fuel prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that filling stations had set new fuel prices after NNPC's N1,030 per litre adjustment.

Legit.ng earlier reported that retail outlets of the NNPCL had adjusted the cost of the product in Abuja and Lagos from N897 per litre to N1,030 and N998, respectively, on Wednesday, October 9.

With the new development, the market is now open for other marketers to buy petrol directly from the refinery and set prices.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng