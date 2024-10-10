Filling stations owned by independent oil marketers have decided to adjust their petrol pump prices

This development follows the full deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry

NNPC filling stations across the country have also adjusted their prices and are now selling above N1,000 per litre

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Independent oil marketers filling stations have adjusted the pump price of petrol to above N1,200 and N1,300, depending on locations.

The decision follows the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited filling stations price adjustments.

Filling stations adjust fuel pumps across the country Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng earlier reported that retail outlets of the NNPCL had adjusted the cost of the product in Abuja and Lagos from N897 per litre to N1,030 and N998 per litre, respectively, on Wednesday, October 9.

Why the new petrol prices

Vanguard reports that the adjustments in petrol prices follow the full deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry after NNPC Limited ended its exclusive purchase agreement with Dangote Refinery, which covers the price differential to keep the product cheap.

With the new development, the market is now open for other marketers to buy petrol directly from the refinery and set their prices.

Also, petrol pricing will now be based on international crude oil prices.

IPMAN speaks on new petrol prices

Abubakar Garima, President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Of Nigeria (IPMAN), confirmed that the new petrol prices is a result of deregulation.

Speaking on ChannelsTV, he said:

"“Well, we know now that we cannot call it an increase but rather we can call the removal of subsidy deregulation. Now, deregulation has started taking place fully."

Garima noted that with the sector now fully deregulated, availability will be a thing of the past.

“The change that Nigerians are going to expect now: one, we are expecting availability since there is no subsidy

“The NNPC is not the sole importer. Other marketers too will participate. It is the same thing in buying the product. Other marketers will buy products directly from Dangote [Refinery]. It is not only NNPC.”

Nigerians' reactions to new petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Nigerians' reactions to the new fuel prices and have called on NNPC Limited to reconsider its decision.

According to Nigerians who spoke to Legit.ng and reactions from social media, they believe that fuel prices is too expensive.

The latest petrol price adjustment is the third in 2024 and could yet be the beginning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng