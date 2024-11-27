Three beautiful sisters who wanted a good future built walk-in shops together for their beauty businesses

One of the siblings who shared a video of the business centre asked people to congratulate them on the project

Many who watched the sister's shops wished they had the same thoughtful and business-minded family members as them

Three Nigerian sisters have set sibling goals as they pooled resources to grow their businesses.

In a video shared by one of them, the sisters built connected shops so their businesses could be at the same location.

The sister's shops had parapets under their roof. Photo source: @jaybeautyhub2

Sisters in beauty business

The clip captured the moment the walk-in shops were constructed, from the foundation to the roof and interior design.

Many people who saw how cool the interior looked wished they had supportive and collaborative sisters like them. @jaybeautyhub2 shared the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

baetacha said:

"My sister open idomie shop for me after two weeks she ask me to give her everything."

lizzieshaircareproducts said:

"Congratulations my three sisters."

Rosy said:

"Where Una dey get this kind of sis, my parents brought us up well to love and care for each other but our second daughter is a weapon fashioned against me."

Divine asked:

"Congratulations , which one is your own?"

One of the sisters replied:

"The first shop dear."

mhiz favour23 said:

"Congratulations my big sister."

Divine said:

"If there's a next life I want my mom, a different father and different siblings. I Don tire to cry."

Vky_fancyhairz said:

"My elder sis left the group, I don beg her tire."

BlackgirlTessy7 said:

"Congratulations ....I tap for I and my siblings o."

Ehiedu mercy said:

"If to say I get sisters I for too like am oh."

ALOPECIA/TRICHOLOGIST IN LAGOS said:

"My own mom forgot to give me sister, congrats sis."

KYLA said:

"Manifesting for I and my sis soon,We re getting there. Congratulations."

prettyluchi04 said:

"Life no suppose hard oooo…. But some people no go gree….. am happy for ur guys dear more grace."

Treatsbymeedey said:

"Congratulations I and my siblings will have money to do this too soon."

Twins built house on same plot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing Nigerian twins' houses built in the same compound has got people appreciating family online.

One of their wives spoke as she showed people the houses. She was very happy to be in her husband's home.

