Man in Austria Regrets Building House in Nigeria After Tenants Refused to Pay Rents
- A man who built a house in Nigeria has lamented making such an investment move as it did not go as planned
- The landlord showed how badly used the multi-tenant building is, with interlocked looking dirty and overgrown
- The man's video generated mixed reactions as some people said he should handed the house to an estate manager
A man who calls himself an Austrian businessman has made a video of a rented property he built in Nigeria.
The man said he regretted ever building the 10-flat house in Nigeria as tenants have not been paying rent.
Rented apartment in Nigeria
He (@panoscoremix) advised those in the diaspora to avoid building a house in Nigeria as it is a bad investment.
The man made a video to show how badly maintained his house is in the hands of tenants. His interlocking was overgrown with grass.
The abroad-based landlord showed how dirty his tenants were. A part of his compound had a black patch, suggesting something was burnt on the interlocked floor.
MAX said:
"Build plazas and shops in strategic locations always the best option for lazy investment."
joshuadi said:
"You cant build barrack and expecting responsible people to be there, it is massive for some set of people not for cooporate guys."
newcityautos said:
"Just convert your house to airbnb…"
saheed badmus santoma said:
"Tell your lawyer to prepare a tenancy Agreement for them.. yearly, ask them to pay for service charge and get them a cleaner to clean d compound and security to secure the house and surrounding."
big prosper said:
"Oga this is a good investment after ur retirement u will never suffer again at ur old age . Sir congratulations to you."
jayjaymimi said:
"That is why they don't like living with landlords,use less tenants."
Terna David said:
"Don't discourage people for building houses as an investment. Building a rentage apartment is one thing, managing and controlling it is another. Give it to an estate manager."
Mr Nelson OG said:
"Building house for tenant is the worse decision one can ever make, i will no try it again, i will advise anybody i know not to ever ever try it, just use the money buy moto dey drive dey go."
F. SYLVANUS said:
"Oga,hand over your property to a well established property agent or lawyer to manage for you."
Lady paying N1.1m rent
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady showed a house in Lagos state going for N1.1 million yearly rent. She gave a tour of the apartment.
In the video shared by @fheyisayo_ on TikTok, the lady also listed the rules and regulations associated with the house.
