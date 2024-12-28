Global site navigation

Local editions

Man in Austria Regrets Building House in Nigeria After Tenants Refused to Pay Rents
People

Man in Austria Regrets Building House in Nigeria After Tenants Refused to Pay Rents

by  Joseph Omotayo 2 min read
  • A man who built a house in Nigeria has lamented making such an investment move as it did not go as planned
  • The landlord showed how badly used the multi-tenant building is, with interlocked looking dirty and overgrown
  • The man's video generated mixed reactions as some people said he should handed the house to an estate manager

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

A man who calls himself an Austrian businessman has made a video of a rented property he built in Nigeria.

The man said he regretted ever building the 10-flat house in Nigeria as tenants have not been paying rent.

Building house for rent/Construction in Nigeria
The man's compound and fenced were overgrown with grass. Photo source: @panoscoremix
Source: TikTok

Rented apartment in Nigeria

He (@panoscoremix) advised those in the diaspora to avoid building a house in Nigeria as it is a bad investment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The man made a video to show how badly maintained his house is in the hands of tenants. His interlocking was overgrown with grass.

Read also

Nigerian woman overjoyed as husband completes mansion after 7 months, video trends online

The abroad-based landlord showed how dirty his tenants were. A part of his compound had a black patch, suggesting something was burnt on the interlocked floor.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

MAX said:

"Build plazas and shops in strategic locations always the best option for lazy investment."

joshuadi said:

"You cant build barrack and expecting responsible people to be there, it is massive for some set of people not for cooporate guys."

newcityautos said:

"Just convert your house to airbnb…"

saheed badmus santoma said:

"Tell your lawyer to prepare a tenancy Agreement for them.. yearly, ask them to pay for service charge and get them a cleaner to clean d compound and security to secure the house and surrounding."

big prosper said:

"Oga this is a good investment after ur retirement u will never suffer again at ur old age . Sir congratulations to you."

Read also

Nigerian man buys beautiful house in America, posts video online

jayjaymimi said:

"That is why they don't like living with landlords,use less tenants."

Terna David said:

"Don't discourage people for building houses as an investment. Building a rentage apartment is one thing, managing and controlling it is another. Give it to an estate manager."

Mr Nelson OG said:

"Building house for tenant is the worse decision one can ever make, i will no try it again, i will advise anybody i know not to ever ever try it, just use the money buy moto dey drive dey go."

F. SYLVANUS said:

"Oga,hand over your property to a well established property agent or lawyer to manage for you."

Lady paying N1.1m rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady showed a house in Lagos state going for N1.1 million yearly rent. She gave a tour of the apartment.

In the video shared by @fheyisayo_ on TikTok, the lady also listed the rules and regulations associated with the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Joseph Omotayo avatar

Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: