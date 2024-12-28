A man who built a house in Nigeria has lamented making such an investment move as it did not go as planned

The landlord showed how badly used the multi-tenant building is, with interlocked looking dirty and overgrown

The man's video generated mixed reactions as some people said he should handed the house to an estate manager

A man who calls himself an Austrian businessman has made a video of a rented property he built in Nigeria.

The man said he regretted ever building the 10-flat house in Nigeria as tenants have not been paying rent.

The man's compound and fenced were overgrown with grass. Photo source: @panoscoremix

Rented apartment in Nigeria

He (@panoscoremix) advised those in the diaspora to avoid building a house in Nigeria as it is a bad investment.

The man made a video to show how badly maintained his house is in the hands of tenants. His interlocking was overgrown with grass.

The abroad-based landlord showed how dirty his tenants were. A part of his compound had a black patch, suggesting something was burnt on the interlocked floor.

MAX said:

"Build plazas and shops in strategic locations always the best option for lazy investment."

joshuadi said:

"You cant build barrack and expecting responsible people to be there, it is massive for some set of people not for cooporate guys."

newcityautos said:

"Just convert your house to airbnb…"

saheed badmus santoma said:

"Tell your lawyer to prepare a tenancy Agreement for them.. yearly, ask them to pay for service charge and get them a cleaner to clean d compound and security to secure the house and surrounding."

big prosper said:

"Oga this is a good investment after ur retirement u will never suffer again at ur old age . Sir congratulations to you."

jayjaymimi said:

"That is why they don't like living with landlords,use less tenants."

Terna David said:

"Don't discourage people for building houses as an investment. Building a rentage apartment is one thing, managing and controlling it is another. Give it to an estate manager."

Mr Nelson OG said:

"Building house for tenant is the worse decision one can ever make, i will no try it again, i will advise anybody i know not to ever ever try it, just use the money buy moto dey drive dey go."

F. SYLVANUS said:

"Oga,hand over your property to a well established property agent or lawyer to manage for you."

