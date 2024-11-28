A quinquagenarian Nigerian woman's beauty has earned her the admiration of men and women on social media

The 57-year-old woman's daughter posted her pictures online after she graced her secondary school's 40th reunion

People marvelled at how beautiful and young she looked, some argued that the mum of four must have been a hot cake when she was younger

A 57-year-old Nigerian woman has become a viral sensation after her daughter released her pictures on X.

The mum of four, an old student of Methodist High School Arigbajo, Ogun, had attended her alma mater's 40th reunion.

The young-looking mum attended her secondary school reunion. Photo Credit: @maintishe

Source: Twitter

Her daughter, @maintishe, gushed over her mum's look on X. She wrote:

"My mummy looks so pretty at her secondary school’s 40th reunion."

The tweet blew up, amassing 32k likes and more than 500 comments. Men and women were blown away by her beauty and young look.

Some men funnily asked if she is single, and her daughter replied that it was actually her husband, her secondary school crush, who took the pictures.

"Her secondary school crush married her🩷 .They love each other like mad," she replied a netizen.

See her tweet below:

People gush over woman's youthful look

@arandong_victor said:

"I guess the looks will definitely run in the family, but if you didn't get her dimple then your mum gets picked over you, before and after the second coming. 😁"

@ballzy_physio said:

"I don't know…. Is she single? Asking for a friend 🤥."

@GodfatherLino said:

"Dang!!! That’s one beautiful queen. Will you like to be my step daughter?"

@JamoTweets_ said:

"I’m imagining how beautiful she was back in her school days cause she’s still looking so se.xy than some of this kpangolo babes we have now."

@spunkTsar said:

"Stay away from older women.

"The older women:"

@whalesmyke said:

"She’s beautiful.

"I’m an old student of Methodist High School Arigbajo too.

"Great MHS ✊🏽."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 20-year-old lady's video with her young-looking mum had trended online.

Video of young-looking mum of 5

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young-looking mum with five kids had posted a dance video.

In a video, the mother danced joyfully with her five children at home while addressing assumptions about her family. The mum, identified as @pelshair on TikTok, seized the moment to address the recurring assumptions about her life based on her appearance.

According to her, some people usually see her and assume that she doesn't have a child because she looks young. However, she displayed her lovely children in the video, proving people who made assumptions about her life wrong.

Source: Legit.ng