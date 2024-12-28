A Nigerian lady sold her chicken in the open market, but the bird refused to follow the person who bought it

Promise Esien said the chicken instead opted to follow her back home instead of following the new owner

Promise posted a video showing the moment the chicken trailed behind her, but she kept pursuing it back

A lady sold her chicken in the market but the bird apparently wanted to stay with her more instead of the new owner.

Promise Esien had taken the chicken to the market for sale and successfully sold it alongside others in her possession.

The lady said the chicken she sold refused to follow the buyer home. Photo credit: TikTok/@officialpromiseessien.

Promise finished and was leaving the market, but the chicken wanted to follow her back home.

A video she posted on TikTok showed that the chicken was not keen on following the new owner.

Promise said:

"Your chicken refuses to leave you even after selling them."

Many people who saw the video laughed in the comment section and said the birds didn't want to be used as Christmas chickens.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady sells her chickens

@Naado said:

"They are saying, can't you see, they are going to kill us lol."

@MY-OWN-VIEW said:

"Mummy don't leave me."

@Jossyrossy said:

"Nah lie! Nah plan work you and those chickens get agreement."

@KYN SITO said:

"They want you to explain why you gave up on them, take them back."

@Big Emrys said:

"That means you’re a good mother to them."

@Ethicalboss said:

"You don betray your chicken nah."

@cucire couture said:

"It's giving.. Mummy wait for me."

@clinton_ahaneku said:

"You're a good person."

@Ifegold11 said:

"I swear I had the same experience yesterday. I nearly cried."

@shamarah mairah said:

"Sell them again and again, they are introducing you to business."

Lady laments as birds perch on her rice

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady was surprised when she saw two birds of the same feather perching in her shop and eating.

She sells food items and she said the two birds always come around to play love on one of her basins.

She is not happy that the birds always eat her rice, and one, which she suspects is male, even takes its time to feed the female.

