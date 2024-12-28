A Nigerian man who had to move to Lagos when he had little narrated how he struggled to make it

The successful young man said that a year after he made the move, he now had a house, a stable income, and a car

Many people countered him and said that relocating to Lagos with N300k savings is an impossible task

A young Nigerian man and copywriter has narrated how he moved from the east to Lagos a year ago.

The man narrated his experience as he encouraged people to move away from their comfort for newer achievements.

The man said he made it after a year of moving to Lagos. Photo source: @paschal_mbaka

Source: TikTok

Working in Lagos

He (@paschal_mbaka) added that he left the east with N300k savings and stayed with his cousin, so he did not have to pay rent.

The man stated that he was inside, sometimes crying until he finally made it from his copywriting skill.

In a response video to a comment, he told people that he could survive with N300k in Lagos state because he had a cousin to accommodate him. He added that it would have been more difficult otherwise.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Big10k said:

"Also tell them 300k can’t rent house anywhere in Lagos now."

Chukwuemelie said:

"Person fit take this advice make him still no make am. Destiny is different."

lindaemmanuela said:

"So everyone should move down to Lagos? shift one side."

Moony Porch said:

"I moved from Enugu to Lagos with 10k last year…. I can boast of 400k as savings now …. If nobe steady family expenses E suppose reach 1m…. Mind you, I no get any relation in lag but I was determined."

Queen Dima said:

"I moved from Enugu to Lagos with 350k and a year later..I made almost 4 million..that’s still the best decision of my life..but wasn’t easy at all."

Queen Dima said:

"I moved from Enugu to Lagos with 350k and a year later..I made almost 4 million..that’s still the best decision of my life..but wasn’t easy at all."

bliss said:

"I moved from abj to portharcort with just 150k early this year and when i look back and now i can say the step was worth taking."

Samuel_wisdom said:

"I moved from Aba to Awka with 400k, then theif am. I wan go back my mama house."

Lady rented uncompleted house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady got a job in Lagos state as a flight attendant and had to relocate to her new place of work.

Aunty Christy said she needed an apartment close to the Lagos International Airport and had to complete the house for the landlord.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng