A Nigerian lady who got married to her lecturer has stirred mixed reactions among young people online

Without showing the face of her husband, the lady shared a video of herself in a beautiful gown befitting of a bride

Many Nigerians wondered why she married a lecturer even after she told them it was her best decision of the year

A Nigerian lady has gone viral online after revealing she married her university lecturer.

She made a post of herself in a corseted gown without showing the face of the husband.

The bride posed in her lovely gown. Photo source: @fran_chesca_odyssey

Student-lecturer relationship

The video suggested she was perhaps at her wedding or engagement ceremony. She (@fran_chesca_odyssey) looked beautiful in the outfit.

Young Nigerians congratulated her on her successful love story, and some wondered why she chose her lecturer.

The lady's video caption said that it was the best decision she made this year.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

omarlia asked:

"Should we tell her?"

fuzzy joked:

"All of us go agree say we go read, u go our back go marry lecturer."

she_is_della said:

"Girllll...this is not your sign oo."

Victory James wondered:

"So na why you pass that course."

topdog?? said:

"No worry, Hin 2nd wife still dey 100 level."

A Lady of No nonsense said:

"More students are still joining the university."

@Angie shared similar experience:

"I married my lecturer too 3 years now and still counting."

faireunice3 said:

"Marry ur lecturer keh me wey dey swr for my lecturers i dy always put them for my pray make God help me punish them."

Esthy best said:

"I just remember lecture wey fail en wife countless times for my school congratulations."

The lady replied:

"That can never be my baby."

petite_kim1 said:

"All of us go gather dey school, dey follow go class una go go our back go marry lecturer. Congratulations Nne."

Suzette said:

"This one I am seeing this one and this man is asking me out, Chineke nna."

Paradise said:

"Let us see the Lecturer oh, because I don't know why i would want to marry somebody that makes me cry during exams."

Pheyvourite Thea said:

"He reach ur turn u marry am ahhh."

Another lady married her lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady's joyful celebration became popular after she tied the knot with her lecturer, proving doubters wrong.

The bride's video captured her wedding ring and uncontainable excitement over getting married to her lecturer.

