A lady's video of a goat in her compound has stirred funny comments online after the animal stopped by her window

The lady bleated like a goat to attract the animal's attention after she heard it was looking for its mother

Among those who reacted to her video were people who commented on how confused the goat looked

A Nigerian lady has made a video showing the reaction of a goat after she bleated like a goat.

She said the goat, which was looking for its mother, ran towards her, thinking she was the missing mum.

After the lady bleated repeatedly, the goat stood, looking confused about how to act. After a few seconds, it hesitantly walked away.

Many people who watched the video wondered how the lady perfected the sound to sound exactly like that ruminant animal.

VICTANO said:

"See ya compound if na guy dey there now Una go say e no guide."

Proxy_pee said:

"Something way u go allow enter house then u lock door."

Sochi said:

"This one nah red wetin again."

seighadowksi. said:

"Mind you, this is my first impression of you."

Janet said:

"The goat be like 'I hear my people, but I don’t see my people'."

Evans said:

"Make we nor de take everything as play."

Naza said:

"And na fine girl o."

Franz fx$ wondered:

"How fine girl like u go do dah kind thing."

heyy1281 said:

"I like as you quick discover your talent before we enter 2025."

nonelivingthingz said:

"Person go date am now dey expect say she go calm."

sandrah_uju joked:

"You’re actually his mum."

Adams said:

"Make una come drop the Red canopy for here this one no be red flag again."

E2NU said:

"The goat be like Wetin dey do this girl."

omotola said:

"The goat was like abi na she, abi no be she."

Landlady's goat followed lady around

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady's funny encounter with her landlady's goat had many people laughing.

According to her, the goat, which was owned by her landlady, always liked following her around.

