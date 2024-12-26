A drama ensued aboard an aeroplane as two ladies slugged it out for bag space in the overhead storage area

According to an eyewitness who posted a video of the flight incident, the lady in a yellow outfit came late and began removing people's bags from the overhead

This did not go down well with another lady whose seat was directly below the overhead storage

A man, @nanichehore, who was also on the flight, found the drama amusing, saying it can't happen in the first class area.

Why 2 ladies fought in aeroplane

Narrating what happened, @nanichehore, who posted the fight video, said the lady in a yellow outfit came late and began removing the bags of everyone in the overhead storage area, saying she was entitled to the space because her seat was directly below it.

Another lady, wearing black, did not share the other lady's sentiment, which led to a struggle between them. The lady in black's seat was also directly below the overhead area.

According to @nanichehore, the drama resulted from heightened emotions caused by a five-to-six-hour delay in the flight and happened on his way to Nigeria. Passengers were seen trying to intervene to restore normalcy. The eyewitness's account shared on TikTok read:

"You don't get entertainment like this in first class.

"But the lady in yellow just came late and started removing everyone bags from the overhead, saying she entitled to the space since her seat is directly below the overhead storage. Lady in black wasn't having none of it., Her seat was also directly below the overhead storage. Tensions were already high because flight was delayed for 5/6 hours."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail flight incident

Praise wire said:

"So we don carry our bus attitude enter plane abi na train ona dey."

Chidin_maa said:

"So coming late means you can’t put your bag in the allocated storage 😏, every airline has the maximum weight of hand luggage required for every customer to avoid issues like this."

Thirty-VI°👩🏾‍🍳 said:

"Omo the lady in black has pure determination on her eyes."

ifyyuba said:

"It can very upsetting when you board and no space over head for your luggage because other fast or smart people took your space already."

Rosy🌹💕 said:

"Una don carry this Una bus attitude enter plane abi...this no be Chisco motors o."

Bella said:

"I have a similar in my phone while travelling from SA through Angola to Lagos! Also happened some years back travelling to Nigeria via Rwanda. Something is wrong with Nigerians."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a flight assistant had left a female passenger hanging to watch football.

Man calls out Air Peace over experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a frustrated passenger had called out Air Peace over his unpleasant experience.

According to the man, his flight was rescheduled by the airline three times with no accommodation provided.

He added that he's reconsidering his loyalty to the airline after his experience with them. He lamented that his return flight was also delayed for hours.

