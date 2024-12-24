A lady said she does not like public transport due to the possibility of someone sleeping on her shoulder

The lady posted a video showing how a man she did not know slept off on her shoulder inside a bus

The man slept as if he were on his bed while the lady allowed him to enjoy his sleep as the bus kept speeding

A lady shared a video showing how a man slept on her shoulder on a public bus.

The lady said it was one of the reasons she does not like travelling on public transport.

The lady said she does not like public transport after a man slept on her shoulder. Photo credit: TikTok/@luvuyo.ndaba.

Source: TikTok

According to Luvuyo Ndaba, the man slept off on her shoulder and used her to do a pillow.

Interestingly, Luvuyo did not push the man away, and she allowed him to enjoy his sleep.

The man dozed off as if he was in his room or sleeping on his mattress at home.

Luvuyo said:

"One of the reasons I hate public transport."

A lot of people have said they liked how Luvuyo allowed the man to sleep on her shoulder undisturbed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man sleeps on lady's shoulder

@Mla said:

"Thank you for being kind to a stranger God bless you."

@UNCLE MON said:

"Thank you for being patient, other girls would push him away."

@Thandeka said:

"There's no way you don't know that man."

@Bongie M said:

"My anger issues would never allow me to be this patient."

@tfathefortunate1 said:

"Girl, that man knows exactly what he's doing."

@Da-Philosopher said:

"Soulmates come in many ways."

@MJ said:

"The chewing and ur seriousness make things worse."

@100⁰ said:

"But you look good together though."

@Siyabonga S Ngobese said:

"Though you didn't like it butyou didn't wake him up, that's kindness."

@nanayaawendy said:

"Seriously I can’t have this kind of patience, I hate physical touch."

Driver fixes fan inside bus

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video of a bus she boarded.

The lady said the bus driver fixed a fan inside the bus.

However, she was angry because the fan was for only the driver.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng