A video showing how some Nigerian youths and students teamed up to build a restroom with plastic waste has thrilled many people

The creative group used 5,000 plastic bottles, trampoline and wood to creatively construct the restroom for a secondary school

While many people commended the creative construction, some expressed concern that it might not last

A secondary school got a restroom thanks to creative Nigerian youths and students.

The group of Nigerians teamed up and used 5,000 plastic bottles to construct the restroom for the school.

They made two restrooms using 5,000 plastic bottles. Photo Credit: @audreys_crafts

Source: TikTok

A lady, @audreys_crafts, who participated in the exercise, shared a video on TikTok showing people how they started and finished it.

In the clip, they arranged empty plastic bottles and fitted them into a plank structure for a building. A trampoline was also used to construct the restroom.

At the end of the building, the creatives posed for pictures with their work. The restroom has two doors.

Watch her video below:

People react to the restroom video

BLUEPRINT.(#andrewosobase) said:

"Good thinking."

George Debbie said:

"Who else fast forward to see result."

Deejay 🥏 said:

"They should have put sand in those bottles."

IBBEY YOUNG said:

"Oyinbo at at 15 construction walking robot naira they build toilet with plastics."

Eniola Omoniyi said:

"This is really creative, you have done a great job."

𝒮𝒲𝒜ℰ said:

"When rain falls. Water will get into the bottles."

Nancy said:

"Putting sand would have been better, you guy did a good👍 work."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman had built a 4-bedroom house for orphans with 50,000 plastic bottles.

Man builds house with 14,800 plastic bottles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a creative man had built a house with 14,800 sand-filled plastic bottles in Kaduna.

In an interview, the man said his dream of building a house started when he was studying in Germany several years ago. He expressed optimism that Nigeria and many other African countries would adopt this style of building.

He added that he is part of a non-governmental organisation that checks climate/weather challenges around the African continent. He said the house is stronger many times than the ones with normal cement blocks and is also weather-friendly.

