- Yahaya Ahmed, the man behind the plastic bottle-house in Kaduna has listed the benefits of the building

- According to Ahmed, the house is weather-friendly, strong and fire-resistant

- The Nigerian said he wants other people in the country and the entire African continent to adopt the building style because of its benefits

Yahaya Ahmed, the man who built a house in Kaduna state with 14,800 sand-filled plastic bottles, has explained why he decided to do it.

Ahmed told BBC Pidgin that his dream to build the house started when he was studying in Germany several years ago.

He expressed hope that Nigeria and many other African countries will adopt the building style.

According to Ahmed, the one he built in Kaduna is the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa. He added that he is part of a non-governmental organisation that checks climate/weather challenges around the African continent.

He said the house is stronger many times than the ones with normal cement block and is also weather-friendly.

If the weather is hot outside and you enter the house, everywhere will be cool, Ahmed said.

He added that the bottle house is also fire resistant, unlike normal cement block houses because of the clay material inside the bottles.

Ahmed said during the experimental stage, they tried to torch the house but the fire could not penetrate it.

He said children and other people helped him to pick the bottles from different dust bins, eateries and other places for the project.

