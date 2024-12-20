A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing her and her husband 'gossiping' on their wedding day

According to the lady, she and her husband were partners-in-crime who never missed an opportunity to catch up on the latest gossip

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to share their opinions about the funny clip

Couple shows off gossip skills on wedding day Photo credit: @maureen_peter/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Couple 'gossips' on wedding day

Shared by @maureen_peter on TikTok, the video revealed the couple's affectionate banter as they exchanged hushed tones, their faces looking suspicious.

The caption humorously described the groom as the bride's "gossip partner," confirming their inseparable bond.

"POV: When you marry your gossip partner. My gossip partner. We literally never miss an opportunity to gossip. When I said I was getting married to my gossip partner, I wasn't joking," the video's caption read.

Reactions as couple gossips on wedding day

TikTok users praised the couple's unique display of affection, commending their ability to find humour in life's precious moments.

Many admired their chemistry, while others celebrated the beauty of their relationship.

@Sweetsvillecakes 'n' treats said:

"Her: See your aunty gele like helicopter, take style do like you wan look pastor na she dey front Him: Ololooooo, na true oo."

@Babygurl4lyf said:

"Her: which kain hair your sister dey wear Him: where she dey Her: take style like say you wan look pastor."

@LARI said:

"Nah so Chioma n davido dey always gossip."

@JENNIFER UDOR said:

"God ehhhh. Na me be the hand fan wey the bride hold for hand."

@Itz_Melzy2009 said:

"Na the way him cross leg for the reception. Baba don forget say him still day wedding reception."

@jujuvibes_03 said:

"I no wan comment before person go tell me you just spoke my mind better talk your mind now ooo."

@Annies__kitchen added:

"Omo you dey try oo ,if na me dem dey gist I go just dey shine my eye dey open my mouth dey shout “it’s a lie ,tell me more ,na lie“. I no fit here gist Dey act normal."

Watch the video below:

Bride plays with groom on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride and groom’s hilarious bond melted hearts during their wedding ceremony and the clip was posted on TikTok.

The footage captured the groom lifting the veil off his bride’s face, only to be met with a cheeky grin and a wink.

Source: Legit.ng