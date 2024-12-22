A video of a young man bringing out what seemed like 'gold' from a river has captivated the attention of netizens worldwide

In a viral video, the young man was seen taking it out of the river and cleaning it while someone filmed him

Social media users who came across the intriguing video on the TikTok app had different things to say about it

A captivating video of a young man extracting a glittering, gold-like substance from a river has broken the internet.

In the clip, the man carefully retrieved and cleaned the mysterious material, sparking fascination and debate online.

Man shows off material that looks lgold Photo credit: @golddiscovery/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man extracts material from river, calls it gold

The video shared on TikTok by @golddiscovery, has garnered significant attention, with many viewers eager to learn more about the location and authenticity of the discovery.

While some speculated about the potential value and origin of the substance, others expressed scepticism, questioning whether it was pure gold.

"Wow. Shocked the whole world. Discover great gold on the scary river," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man extracts 'gold' from river

As the video continued to circulate online, TikTok users shared their questions and reactions, reflecting a mix of awe, curiosity, and doubt.

@hhaywhy said:

"Sha no let wura knw ur location."

@MeLaNiN said:

"This things full our stream, but nobody to sell it to, so we neglect it."

@salman olawunmi said:

"Tiktok and wahala. Which one is "wura wey dey sell gold".

@krystine62 said:

"I fit don see gold for my life make i no know sey naim."

@ajokeolami14 reacted:

"Nah free of charge u dey see all this. Why e con dey expensive."

@Wendy's Hair || (Lagos📍) said:

"You dey select? Omo! Na to part all that glitters oh."

@thatgurlella said:

"Nah tht statue wey bahubali troway for river o Una remember."

@Barbiecash said:

"This just looks like normal stone(okuta) to me ooo so this is gold."

@joyensure said:

"Omo that film na so they just put us on suspect till we don't know how it ends."

@Darkbarbie said:

"You dey select?? pack all that glitters o. When I reach house I suffery do selection."

@Modella reacted:

"As a geologists whenever we go for geological mapping/field work we only get to see fool’s gold(pyrite) here in the western part of Nigeria."

@raystar_98 added:

"It’s true oo if you are from ilesa osun state you can relate but but our leaders have sold it to china. We come dey suffer now to see second 1 now is hard."

Watch the video below:

Man exposes gold mine in Zamfara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man took to social media to expose a gold mine which he claimed was located in Zamfara state.

The young man also alleged that the gold mine was illegal and owned by a serving senator, retired soldier and former governor.

