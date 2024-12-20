A heartwarming video shows the reaction of a man who was retiring, and his friends organized a party for him.

The man was seen shedding tears of joy at the party as he passionately hugged his friends and well-wishers

A lot of social media users who saw the video said the man was good to the people who held the party for him

Reactions have trailed to the video of a man who retired from work and had a party organised for him.

In a video, the man was spotted weeping out of joy when his friends held a surprise party for him.

The man cried as friends wished him well. Photo credit: TikTok/@dunsthecreator.

Source: TikTok

The video was posted by @dunsthecreator, and it quickly caught the attention of netizens.

The man hugged his colleagues, who put the part together for him.

Many social media users who saw the heartwarming video said the man must have been friendly to everyone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man retires from work

@Ella dinma said:

"Just be a good person because people are always watching, if he was a bad person they wouldn’t want to do this."

@Quennest said:

"Men are not celebrated enough, and that's why, to them, it's a big deal when they experience real love from family and colleagues. The is so heart warming to watch. Congratulations Sir."

@Life of just a girl said:

"He must be a really nice mannn."

@13_02 said:

"I love to see this part of men. It reminds me that they are just humans and they deserve all the love they can get. Congratulations on your success sir."

@Purple said:

"This is so nice…May God surround us with Good people so live will be worth living."

@ppjay006 said:

"He was a good worker."

@Oma said:

"He looks like one Ghanaian actor and I don’t know the name. Congratulations on your retirement.."

Nigerian man rejects job offered to him

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man rejected a lecturing job.

The man hinted that he did not like the salary offered to him.

He said he calculated the transportation fare he would be paying to work, and it was too much.

Source: Legit.ng