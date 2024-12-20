A Nigerian lady said she bought a burger in her street, but it was not what she expected that she got

A video of the burger is trending online and getting many reactions from netizens who saw how dried it is

The lady opened the burger only to see what looked like a chunk of meat after she paid N500 for the delicacy

A Nigerian lady went viral on TikTok after sharing a video showing a burger she bought.

The lady said in the video that she bought the burger in her street.

The lady shows a burger she bought for N500. Photo credit: TikTok/@_justdebby.

According to Just Debby, she paid N500 for the burger, and she was expecting to eat something sumptuous.

However, when she opened it to take a bite, what she encountered was not what she wanted.

Debby noticed that the burger was so dry. She knocked on it, and it sounded like a strong stone.

Also, she saw what appeared to be a chunk of meat in the burger.

The video is captioned:

"I bought burger in my street for N500."

Many people who saw the video of the burger said it was too cheap to be good.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows street burger she bought

@S.D.C said

"I think say na soap inside calabash."

@Jessica said:

"Cold Dey catch am. Carry am go inside."

@Brainz said:

"That burger strong pass some people 5 years relationship."

@Tessyesthetic said:

"Soak am for water first."

@Loveth Trebor said:

"Nothing do am. Na harmattan."

@Small_jay62 said:

"Na Hamatan na. No come TikTok Dey spoil my business na."

@Mubarak RTK asked:

"Na buga be dis one?"

@faith ahara said:

"Use pepsi step am down."

@iamstanley said:

"Soak am for small hot water first."

@Sly-web3 said:

"Madam read the burger manual, the say soak am for water first e go soft."

