A Nigerian man has reacted to the news that the Dangote Refinery has reduced the price of petrol

The Dangote Refinery had announced that it was reducing the price of fuel at the loading gantry to N899.50 per litre

But a Nigerian man said Dangote Refinery can beat the competition posed by importers by selling cheaper petrol

The Dangote Refinery has reduced the cost of fuel, and this is attracting reactions from Nigerians.

A litre of fuel at the Dangote Refinery will now cost N899.50 instead of N970.

Funsho says Dangote should sell fuel cheaper. Photo credit: X/funshodarq1 and Getty Images/Ernest Ankomah and Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

Nigerians are reacting to the development as Dangote Refinery said it was to ease the pains of Nigerians during the festive season.

The refinery said:

"Africa's first privately-owned oil refinery, which previously lowered the price to N970 per litre on November 24, has now announced a new price of N899.50 per litre. This reduction is designed to ease transport costs during the festive period."

Reacting, an X user, Funsho E. Omojuyigbe, said Dangote Refinery ought to sell the petrol at a lower cost.

Funsho said if Dangote sells at a lower cost, he would be able to beat the competition posed by oil importers.

He said:

"He needs to sell it cheaper, that way importers won’t be able to compete. Also, make registration to buy from you a very seamless process on your website. Make Alhaji call me, I have more."

See the post below:

Reactions as Dangote lowers cost of fuel

@OnlyOneGbolahan said:

"He doesn't need to sell cheaper by the way. Ease of doing business with him. Quality product. Proper marketing, not this tht they are trying to fight NNPC. Write proper communique. Their sensitization is poor really. Alhaji needs to appear less, and fight from behind the scene."

@theboyisgreat said:

"When are you guys having your own filling stations like NNPC?"

@KunleGbadamosi1 said:

"The competition has started may be NNPC will go to N800."

Adeboye speaks on Dangote Refinery

In a related story, Legir.ng reported that Pastor E.A. Adeboye spoke about Dangote Refinery.

Pastor Adeboye said some people do not want the refinery to work.

Many people supported his views, saying he was right.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng