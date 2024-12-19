Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the N50 reduction in petrol price by the Dangote Refinery in Lekki, Lagos

Former Kaduna Central senator said Nigerians are too exhausted to even react to the N50 reduction in the price of petrol

Some Nigerians said the N50 reduction in fuel price is insignificant to the difficulty people are going through

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said Nigerians are too tired to react to the N50 reduction in the price of petrol.

Sani said people just look at the N50 reduction and move on as they are too exhausted even to react.

Sani said people are so exhausted to react to the N50 reduction in petrol price Photo credit: @ShehuSani

He stated this after Dangote Refinery slashed the petrol price by N50.

In a post shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Thursday, December 19, Sani wrote:

“People are so exhausted even if petrol is reduced by N50 they just look and move on.”

Nigerians react as Dangote reduces petrol price

@AGINAS

How will N50 drop in the price of petrol lessen the cost of transportation? There is no difference pls. NJ.

@JanisOmorogbe

Even the Tyre of a parked vehicle becomes Tired when the car refuses to move forward.

@RachealOla1904

People are just trying to survive at this point

N50 isn't making a big difference anymore

Everyone's just numb to the constant price hikes.

@cgmadu96

50 naira reduction does not make any sense with the current price.

@BabaSadiq4

Yes, indeed; N50 is insignificant to the difficulty Nigerians are undergoing, it will only make a little sense if the reduction is 50%....

@EigegeKing

Unless is reduce to 200..b4 i go react...but all dis reduce 10naira..20naira no dy move me.

@abbaalkali_

With everything going on, it's hard for people to get excited about a small reduction. It's like a drop in the ocean, right? Maybe bigger changes are needed to really make a difference.

Dangote slashes petrol Prices to N899.50k

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians will have a reason to smile this yuletide season thanks to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

As part of its measures to ease the troubles associated with high fuel prices, Dangote refinery has reduced its prices.

There is also an opportunity to buy in credit using a bank guarantee from Access Bank, First Bank, or Zenith Bank.

