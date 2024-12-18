Two-months-old twins are trending online after their mother posted a video of their reaction to a clip of them crying

The twins cried in the night, and their mother recorded them in a video and showed it to them by daybreak

In the short clip, which has gone viral, the children watched the video as if they understood they were the ones in it

Two babies, twins, went viral online after they reacted to a video of them crying in the night.

Their mother said she used her phone to record them when they cried in the night.

The mother showed the babies a video of them crying. Photo credit: TikTok/@twinsmeliang.

Source: TikTok

In a viral post by @twinsmeliang, the mother showed the video to the children to see how they would react.

The twin children watched the video as if they understood what was going on and that they were the ones crying.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to twin babies watching video

@Millie said:

"The girl is saying yes so what."

@chic&classy boutique said:

"They're like "who are those people crying??"

@Bestine704 said:

"Even they’re shocked."

@raskodiraskodi6 said:

"They pretend like they don't know people on the cellphone."

@Kristen Magee said:

"They’re like so! You gonna hear some more tonight! lol."

@DrelynStage said:

"Boy Twin “That’s some of my best work right there….play it again”."

@omoayo said:

"Both of them be like "We don't know those 2 oooo."

@Wokelikedat said:

"They also don't like what they see."

@Huna said:

"Confrontation time. And now they acting innocent."

@RIPU BLOWZY said:

"And they are watching very closely."

@Shirley Margit said:

"Ma'am they absolutely do NOT care."

@Chellegarden said:

"The girl already kicked off her shoe."

@Gymgirl said:

"They should let us know if they are proud of that behavior."

Gen Z mother joins her babies to cry

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Gen Z mother burst into tears when her children disturbed her.

The woman who gave birth to twins joined the babies to cry when they were crying nonstop.

She said she was the only one at home to take care of the babies.

Source: Legit.ng