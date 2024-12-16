An Okada rider said to be from Ogun state was spotted wearing a sports jersey which bore a funny write-up

The hilarious inscription on the Okada rider's shirt has sent some people laughing and rolling on the floor

The inscription was embossed on the back of the shirt, and it was visible to people behind as he rode away on his bike

An Okada rider has gone viral on social media due to the inscription on his shirt.

The cyclist said to be from Ogun state, adorned himself with the shirt, which caught public attention.

The hilarious inscription was seen in a video posted on TikTok by Kola Mighty.

The inscription reads:

"Shi shi, I no get."

An interpretation of the write-up would mean that the man's pockets are completely empty as he is devoid of money.

Many people who saw the shirt had a good laugh in the comment section.

Reactions to inscription on Okada rider's shirt

@opasixofficial said:

"Person play 0-0 you think say na play play."

@olakunle said:

"Ogun state people gather here."

Ħűñğŵřłďℹ said:

"As you laugh, you will laugh till end of the year."

@user6154658265718 said:

"But you get money to customize."

@ONLY DOLLAR said:

"I laughed until my blue iPhone 16 pro max, 256Gb wey I buy 2 million 500 for Dubai, nearly fall."

@golden boi said:

"Too much of billing."

@prince_lighton001 said:

"With the bik, I confirmed what was written on the shirt."

@perfectman said:

"I swear They have put Christmas light for Mosque too ."

@Akpuruka 1 said:

"How you take see money buy fuel?"

@NG

"Nigeria the USA of Africa shey nah cruise, lifestyle, entertainment, food, humor, violence, terror, survival etc e nor get wetin you nor go see for here."

