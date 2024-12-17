A student of the Kwara State University Malete shared throwback photos showing when her parents graduated from school

A lady has shared her joy after successfully bagging a degree from the Kwara State University, Malete.

The lay celebrated by sharing throwback photos of her parents when they graduated from the university.

The KWASU graduate showed old photos of her parents. Photo credit: TikTok/Miss Busari.

According to Miss Busari, her father graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI).

She posted a throwback photo showing her father in his graduation gown.

Also, Miss Busari's mother is a Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) graduate.

She also showed people a photo of her mother dressed in her graduation gown years ago.

Now, Miss Busari is happy that she has also bagged a degree from KWASU to continue her family's legacy of education accomplishments.

A lot of people took to the comment section of the post to send congratulatory messages to her.

Reactions as lady baggs degree from KWASU

@FADEKEMI said:

"Congratulations to you. More success bihiznillah."

@Just_Me said:

"Wow your children will also use yours when they graduate INSHALLAHU."

Courses offered at KWASU

Kwara State University is a government university established by the Kwara state government.

The school offers many relevant courses that students can take advantage of.

Legit.ng has listed many of the courses and the faculties available in KWASU.

Some of the courses are Bachelor of Science, Accounting Bachelor of Science, Finance Bachelor of Science, Taxation Bachelor of Science, Business Administration Bachelor of Science, Entrepreneurship Bachelor of Science, and Economics.

