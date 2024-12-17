A Nigerian lady has publicly praised her husband for being a good person who has always cared for her

The lady said she met and married her husband when she was still in school, and the man has not disappointed her

According to her, the man loves her dearly and was even the one who trained in the university from 200 level

A Nigerian lady has publicly acknowledged that her husband was a very good person.

In a post she made on TikTok, the lady said her husband has been very good to her.

The lady said her husband has always cared for her. Photo credit: TikTok/@vannibells_cosmetic.

According to a post by @vannibells_cosmetic, the lady said her husband has been paying her bills for a long time.

She said her husband even bought her mother a brand new car when she was even yet to request for it.

Vannibells said she met and married her husband and has never regretted it.

She noted that her husband paid her university school fees right from when she was in 100 level 2nd semester.

She revealed how the man cared for her to the extent of renting a N200k apartment for her in school.

Her words:

"Love was when he trained me in school starting from 100level 2nd semester till 400level.. He rented a 200k apartment as at 2017 for me where he furnished the lodge with so much appliances eg plasma tv and fridge inclusive making the apartment the best among my Coursmate a apartment."

Reactions a lady praises her husband

@Empress first born said:

"Me in a healthy relationship I don’t talk about it to my friends because I don't want them to feel I am telling lies … There are still some good and healthy marriages which is yours mama."

Judith Ononiwu Eze

"Thank you for speaking out, there are good marriages and l am happy you are experiencing one. May you both continue to love each other till the end. God bless your husband."

