A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her roommate sleeping on the bare floor after spending hours laying it

According to the lady, the girl had also warned everyone in the room not to sit on her bed to avoid scattering it

Social media users who came across the video shared their similar experiences in the comments section

A hilarious video of a Nigerian female student has left social media users rolling on the floor.

The student, known for her stern approach to keeping her bed tidy, opted to sleep on the bare floor despite having a neatly made bed.

Student seen sleeping on bare floor Photo credit: @fran_chiseblinks/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Female student refuses to lie on bed

Her roommate, Fran_chiseblinks shared the video on TikTok, capturing the attention of netizens with the girl's unusual decision.

According to her, the girl spent about five hours laying the bed only to leave it for the floor.

A warning had also been issued to fellow room occupants, cautioning them against sitting on the carefully laid bed.

"POV: My roommate sleeping on the floor after spending 5 hours laying her bed and warning us not to sit on her bed. The girl dey worry o," the video's caption read.

Reactions as girl refuses to lie on bed

The video sparked lots of comments on TikTok, with many sharing similar experiences of living with individuals possessing unique habits.

@Phabbie said:

"This is me. Till night before I sleep on my bed."

@Erica Uwalogho commented:

"The bonnet moving from the hair is so real."

@Riyahhh said:

"Why would you want to sit on a laid bed when it’s not time to sleep yet."

@ojonugwa reacted:

"Y’all be tormenting down bunk owners."

@bunny april said:

"Isn’t it wicked to lay on someone’s bed especially if they’ve asked you not to? People really don’t understand boundaries."

@Princess asked:

"Did she attend a boarding skool ??"

@TIFE said:

"Make she find werepe put for bed, unah go learn the hard way."

@soma commented:

"My own na pillow. Nobody dares lay head on my pillow."

@Toria_G992 added:

"This is my dad."

Watch the video below:

