A young Nigerian man's joy was evident as he took to social media to showcase his latest acquisition, a brand-new fridge.

In a heartwarming video, he proudly displayed the sleek design of his new appliance and congratulated himself.

Man shows off his brand new fridge

The post, shared on TikTok by @horlha_dc2, quickly racked up congratulatory messages from social media users who were thrilled to see him celebrate his achievement.

In a lighthearted jab at those who might downplay his achievement, the young man jokingly dared them to purchase the same brand of fridge if they thought it was an easy feat.

"That fridge matter. I later run am this year. Alhamdulillah Hisense. If e easy to buy Hisense fridge, you sef run am," he said.

Reactions as man flaunts new fridge

TikTok users stormed the comments section of the post to react to the video.

@Adeoye said:

"You won dey ice yourself cos nothing dey inside."

@THRILLZ asked:

"200k things don join the trend too?"

@Big-Jamz said:

'Me as a Father… I run am dis year, I nor enter 2025 as a boy."

@Marah said:

"That pregnancy thing I later run am for my man this year."

@Temmyolsen said:

"I still later run the iPhone 11 this year. Alhamdulilah I no carry xr enter 2024."

@🅓🅞🅥🅔🅛🅨🅝 said:

"No be only you run am werey. I no buy car but at least I take about 4m set house me self try."

@Sir Best reacted:

"Wait no be 5 million stuff upward we dey post to this sound again??"

@TRUSGOD said:

"Abeg I get the type for sell abeg. Same thing with receipts just few months used."

@Bat man said:

"I still later run that iPhone X mata Thank God I nor de carry android enter 2025."

@DjSimpleSmile said:

"Keep on pushing bro, I know the feelings. Just got my own apt too, I’ve spent over 3million so far and still be like I still got more to get."

@DAMILOX/LIFESTYLE said:

"I run Ac for my bedroom and nah achievement. If you think say no ne achievement,wait untill dry season."

@Usonwa added:

"Omo I price fridge as I hear price I end the conversation with “I will get back to you” na to go mould clay pot dey chill my things oo."

Watch the video below:

