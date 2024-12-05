A Nigerian man has happily congratulated his hardworking brother on acquiring a luxurious new car and a house

In a video, the happy man showed off the stunning properties and expressed his excitement over his brother's fortune

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to also congratulate the young man in the comments section

A Nigerian man was overwhelmed with excitement as he congratulated his sibling on his recent achievements.

His brother's impressive accomplishments included the acquisition of a luxurious new car and a stunning house.

Nigerian man flaunts brother's new assets Photo credit: @bani_billionz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shows off brother's car, house

The proud brother, who shared a video of the properties on TikTok under the handle @bani_billionz, was filled with joy and admiration for his sibling's success.

The TikTok video gave a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle of the young man, who had clearly worked hard to achieve his goals.

"Congratulations blood. Two keys," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man flaunts brother's car, house

TikTok users were amazed by the heartwarming display of brotherly love and quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the young man.

The heartwarming display of brotherly love and pride was a truly uplifting moment that brought a smile to the faces of all who witnessed it.

@lambakid said:

"Congrats my own no go pass me by."

@destinyautos said:

"Congratulations. God wen do am for you make him run am for me too."

@Son$of$grace said:

"Congratulations that was massive I claim mine too ijn amen."

@user precious BTC said:

"Congratulation and I also hope that my God will bless me the way he bless you too."

@Young Billion said:

"Big congratulations to you bro many more win."

@CAMPARI said:

"I go dey tell everybody congratulations until I reach my turn."

@Dat ghal Emilia said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from ur blessings."

@Desmond reacted:

"Congratulations bro how much you buy the gate?"

@mmasinachim said:

"Congrats dear more blessings."

@Blessbig added:

"Congratulations."

Lady transforms mother's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who transformed her mother's house from a humble design to a stunning, beautiful building captured the hearts of many online.

In the clip, the lady displayed what the house looked like before she began to paint with her brush.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng