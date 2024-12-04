A Nigerian woman has shared a hilarious video taunting her husband's ex-lover shortly after becoming his wife

The woman, who's currently in the UK, courtesy of her husband, pointed out that her husband's ex would have been the one abroad

Social media users who came across the funny video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian woman's funny jab at her husband's former lover has left social media users in stitches.

The woman, who is currently residing in the UK courtesy of her husband, couldn't resist rubbing it in the face of her husband's ex.

Lady says husband's ex is regretting leaving him Photo credit: @peache.ss/TikTok.

Woman taunts husband's ex after relocating abroad

The woman, known as @peache_s_s on TikTok, shared a video of herself dancing and gloating about her good fortune.

Her caption was a tongue-in-cheek expression of sympathy for her husband's ex, implying that the latter was missing out on a life of luxury and comfort abroad.

The video quickly racked up views and comments, with some social media users praising the woman's sass and confidence.

"I just dey feel for my husband's ex because she go dey regret. Na she for dey UK. My husband was made for me. All others no matter," the video's caption read.

Reactions as abroad-based woman taunts husband's ex

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the funny clip.

@chetachukwu asked:

"If things they okay for you, you go come they dance for TikTok?"

@Style_spetrum said:

"You dey enjoy your life but the ex wife is still on your mind. The joke writes itself."

@petitev3lla said:

"She nor believe say na this kind comments she go get under this video. I too love Nigerians."

@Mary said:

"Nah low self esteem they cause this kin write up, why will I even care about my husband ex Wetin be my own and her own, I wish the best, I wish the best for myself."

@justt__Amky commented:

"Nawaoh what if she’s in a better place too? Na u marry the man, nah still you way no get peace of mind."

@Therealjoyceee added:

"If u get better life ur husband ex no go even cross ur mind. Be like her name never comot from ur marriage."

