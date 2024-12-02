Businesswoman Cries Out after Walking into Her Shop to See Sales Girl She Employed Sleeping on Duty
- A Nigerian businesswoman has expressed her pain on social media after her sales girl slept off while on duty
- In a trending video, she walked into her shop and captured the young girl on camera sleeping with noone watching over the shop
- Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions
A Nigerian businesswoman has cried out after catching her salesgirl snoozing on the job.
The businesswoman had walked into her shop to find her employee fast asleep, with the premises left unattended.
In a video, the woman identified as @chinemeremmandy on TikTok was visibly frustrated as she lamented over her employee's lack of seriousness.
The clip showed the salesgirl sleeping soundly, completely unaware of her surroundings before she was woken up.
In her caption, the business owner expressed her disappointment with the employee's behavior.
"See person wey I keep for shop busy sleeping. End of the month she will collect salary. Nothing concern am," she said.
The video sparked reactions on TikTok with many users sharing their opinions on the matter. Some commentators condemned the salesgirl's actions, labeling them as unprofessional and unacceptable.
Others, however, took a more sympathetic view, suggesting that the employee may have been experiencing fatigue or other personal issues.
@April 7th said:
"Make she no rest again you dey pay her reach 50k."
@Gifted Gift said:
"Next time get a robot as a sales girl. We're human and sometimes the body just need rest. Plus people are going through a lot this days."
@user4675577030764 commented:
"See small store way u employ sales girl, how many people dey buy wine now and u expect her not to sleep."
@pInky said:
"Imagine working for just 25k. That's why I can never leave Lagos island. East abeg make una upgrade small
for salary. Abeg thins don dey expensive."
@pearl uvo asaya daura said:
"Why do some people not get that it was just a joke,even the girl is smiling showing her boss was just joking."
@Isa bela reacted:
"Na weti bad market dey cus sha. Na tinubu I blame everything dey stand still now."
@Young G added:
"U can’t stay in a boring shop without sleeping unless you are with your phone. My oga de normal sleep when market no dey."
Watch the video below:
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian businesswoman did not take it lightly with her salesgirl who decided to sleep while on duty.
The female boss got offended when she walked into her shop only to see the girl she employed in deep sleep.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.