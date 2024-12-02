A Nigerian businesswoman has expressed her pain on social media after her sales girl slept off while on duty

A Nigerian businesswoman has cried out after catching her salesgirl snoozing on the job.

The businesswoman had walked into her shop to find her employee fast asleep, with the premises left unattended.

Businesswoman tackles sales girl who fell asleep Photo credit: @chinemeremmandy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Businesswoman laments as sales girl sleeps off

In a video, the woman identified as @chinemeremmandy on TikTok was visibly frustrated as she lamented over her employee's lack of seriousness.

The clip showed the salesgirl sleeping soundly, completely unaware of her surroundings before she was woken up.

In her caption, the business owner expressed her disappointment with the employee's behavior.

"See person wey I keep for shop busy sleeping. End of the month she will collect salary. Nothing concern am," she said.

Reactions as businesswoman laments over sales girl

The video sparked reactions on TikTok with many users sharing their opinions on the matter. Some commentators condemned the salesgirl's actions, labeling them as unprofessional and unacceptable.

Others, however, took a more sympathetic view, suggesting that the employee may have been experiencing fatigue or other personal issues.

@April 7th said:

"Make she no rest again you dey pay her reach 50k."

@Gifted Gift said:

"Next time get a robot as a sales girl. We're human and sometimes the body just need rest. Plus people are going through a lot this days."

@user4675577030764 commented:

"See small store way u employ sales girl, how many people dey buy wine now and u expect her not to sleep."

@pInky said:

"Imagine working for just 25k. That's why I can never leave Lagos island. East abeg make una upgrade small

for salary. Abeg thins don dey expensive."

@pearl uvo asaya daura said:

"Why do some people not get that it was just a joke,even the girl is smiling showing her boss was just joking."

@Isa bela reacted:

"Na weti bad market dey cus sha. Na tinubu I blame everything dey stand still now."

@Young G added:

"U can’t stay in a boring shop without sleeping unless you are with your phone. My oga de normal sleep when market no dey."

Watch the video below:

Businesswoman sees sales girl sleeping on duty

Source: Legit.ng