A woman who is a mathematician had fun juggling numbers with her son, who is gifted in the subject

The fun moment was moderated by the woman's husband, who was rooting for his son to win the contest

They played a multiplication game in which they multiplied numbers and came up with answers offhand

A mother and her son had fun juggling numbers in a video trending on social media.

The two squared up with each other in a game which was moderated by the woman's husband.

The boy had the last word during the competition. Photo credit: TikTok/@theshofs.

In the video posted by @theshofs, it was revealed that the woman has a degree in mathematics.

Her son, on the other hand, is gifted with numbers and can impressively play with figures freely.

Mother and son played a multiplication game in which they were multiplying figures and coming up with answers instantaneously.

The boy had the last word, defeating his mother. The video got a of people entertained.

Reactions to video of mathematics game

@suge_creativity said:

"Me just want to show this video to my son when he gets back from school."

@Cynthia Egbo said:

"Truly kids get their intelligence from their mom!!"

@agie baby said:

"What are they talking about?"

@Cynbeauty Hair said:

"If my husband is not good on maths, I pity my children."

@GARMENT VENDOR IN AYOBO said:

"Trust me after 128 I was done."

@omrd umar Ajebo said:

"Bro the credit goes to her, he inherited from her...not you the judge."

@Dammy said:

"For those of you that dont know they are multiplying the numbers they get by themselves e.g=2×2=4×4=16×16=32×32=64×64=128 and so on and so on."

@Barry blaq said:

"I still don't understand the competition God abeg."

