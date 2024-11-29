A Nigerian woman who is a makeup artist was angry over the behaviour of some of the apprentices at her shop

A Nigerian lady is fed up with some of her apprentices, who she alleged were badly behaved.

The businesswoman owns a shop where she works as a makeup artist in Cross River State.

Mimi Touch said five of her apprentices refused to show up for work even when she had instructed them to.

Mimi noted that she told the ladies they would go for outside work to attend to 18 customers on a Saturday morning.

Interestingly, when Mimi called the apprentices, some of them claimed to be cooking for their boyfriends.

In a heated video, Mimi alleged that some of the ladies went to sleepover at their boyfriends' houses.

The video shows Mimi asking the ladies to leave her shop, and they leave in a group.

Reactions as businesswoman purse five apprentices

@muna-beauty237 said:

"Madam abeg forgive makeup artist mirabel oo the rest fit go."

@White Swan said:

"My own be say, hope our make-up artist Mirabel no follow dey do this bad character?"

@Blessing joel said:

"But wait o na so this Mimi lady fine."

@jessica incoom said:

"I hope makeup artist mirabel no Dey among."

@Fwesh Dickson said:

"Madam please forgive only makeup artist mirabel the rest fit go."

@fumzy said:

"Madam I understand ur pain because am a boss, but the truth must be said, students are different from workers… get workers to ease ur stress… if they like make they com if they like make they no."

Lady opens shop to sell noodles

In a related story, a Nigerian lady is overjoyed after she successfully opened a shop where she will be selling fast food.

The lady would be selling noodles and spaghetti at the roadside shop and the accomplishment has made her joyous.

She posted a video on TikTok showing the shop and cartons of noodles she has purchased for her business to take off.

