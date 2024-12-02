A Nigerian man has appealed to boys all around the world to assist him in upgrading his phone

The young man who uses an iPhone XR pleaded for help to change the phone to an iPhone 16 Pro Max

While some people in his comments section criticised him heavily, others asked him to drop his account number

A Nigerian man's unusual appeal for assistance in upgrading his mobile phone has gone viral.

The young man, who was seen in a video pleading for help, had been using an iPhone XR and was eager to upgrade to a more advanced model.

Man wishes for iPhone 16 Pro Max Photo credit: @ojukwuoneboy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man desires to use iPhone 16 Pro Max

The man, identified as @ojukwuoneboy on TikTok, took to the platform to make his appeal, calling on his followers to help him achieve his goal.

"Hello guys please I'm looking for someone who will change my phone from XR to 16 Pro Max. Please all the boys help my life to change my phone to 16 Pro Max," he said.

While some social media users responded with criticism, others offered words of encouragement and even asked him to provide his account details so they could assist him financially.

Reactions as man seeks help online

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Janai said:

"You go wan use FaceID your Siri go first Laugh for 30 minutes."

@abbybaby030 asked:

"If I change am u go fine ??"

@Blessed said:

"Drop acct."

@_prince755 asked:

"Will you take 13 pro max ?"

@DANIEL said:

"My mum quarrelled with my dad last night and dis morning she prepared my dad fav soup. Omoh I no eat ooo. Before Dem go say he died with his son."

@Mama said:

"Me am looking for who will change mine from 11 to 12 promax, my 11 64gb don Dey hang and screen don break."

@Del added:

"Me I’m looking for someone to change mine from 6s to xr or 11."

Watch the video below:

Former rich man now begs for money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man cried uncontrollably while recounting his unexpected fall from a height of wealth and abundance.

In a video, he tearfully revealed that he used to be a millionaire with N30 million in his account but now begs for peanuts.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

