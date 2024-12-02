A 23-year-old aircraft engineer, Annie Ojewunmi, has narrated how she started repairing planes

She shared her experience on the job and what motivated her to embrace the career in the first place

Speaking about her future goals, she said she’d love to further her education and learn more about the craft

An aircraft engineer, Annie Ojewunmi, said her love for aeroplanes started when she was a little girl.

She recounted how she loved to see planes fly in the sky and how it influenced her career choice.

23-year-old shared her experience with repairing aeroplanes. Photo: Aanuoluwa "Annie" O.

In a report by BusinessDay, the 23-year-old lady said she studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of Lagos.

She said:

“Ever since I knew my career had to be in Aeronautics. That curiosity led me to pursue a BSc in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Lagos, where I gained valuable knowledge and technical skills on major foundational concepts relating to aerospace – Thermodynamics, Fluid Dynamics, and Turbomachinery.”

She also said her father wanted her to study medicine, but she followed her dreams, and he supported her.

Annie said:

“My Dad initially wanted me to be a Medical Doctor. But Medicine was not for me. I knew that right from secondary school. Though he was highly disappointed when I chose an engineering career, he has always given me his full support.”

Young aircraft engineer shares her career experience

Annies said she worked with Arik Air Limited for her industrial training, where she got her first-ever experience.

Her words:

“My first role in the aviation industry was a six-month industrial training experience at Arik Air Limited, where I served as a Technical Aircraft Maintenance Intern. During my time in the Maintenance Hangar, my hard work and dedication earned me a remarkable opportunity to join the flight crew as a Flight Engineer in Training on the Bombardier Dash 8 – Q400 in 2021—an experience that marked a transformative moment in my aviation career.”

Speaking of her plans, she said:

“The next big step in my journey is to pursue a career as an Aerospace Engineer specializing in Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and Hydrogen Propulsion systems.”

