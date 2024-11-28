Mixed reactions have greeted a video from a Nigerian lady's church wedding, where her dad was absent

According to the bride, her father is well alive but deliberately refused to show up for her wedding

Some people wondered what might have triggered the bride's father's decision to sit out his daughter's special day

A Nigerian lady, @tosinmiller71, was undeterred by her father's absence as she married her groom.

Taking to TikTok, the bride revealed that her father, who is alive, chose not to grace the occasion.

A short clip showed the bride in her white wedding dress at her church marriage ceremony. She was being led by the hand by a man in a suit.

The bride expressed delight that her wedding went on with or without her dad's presence and praised God for the occasion's success.

"With or without my father my marriage was conducted successfully 💃 all thanks to God," she wrote.

Netizens react to lady's wedding incident

lovelyfaith _8 said:

"Hmmmm but why do some father's do this to their children.. not to attend ur own daughter's wedding for what na."

Nancy Emmanuel said:

"There are stories behind the act, please try and reconcile and be act peace, parental blessings works a lot when there's peace, anyways congratulations."

ughegbe🪞 owan🌊 🧿🪬 said:

"My Father when nearly scatter my traditional marriage, the man no attend my church wedding."

Joy begin said:

"Congratulations my love your home is bless as for your dad forget about him your happiness matter alot."

Tramol 💚💚 said:

"As a man to be honest I can't marry a girl who's in good terms with the dad. if I try settle am during relationship he nor work am out."

Mumcy Jesse❤️🤍 said:

"Omọ, my father in-law no come also, even the material and cap we boughtfor him still dey inside house till now, he didn't greet me when i gave birth, the matter long, my husby cry on our wedding."

austineronmoselei said:

"Maybe he's Jehovah's witness and you are not marrying from there..... I've seen cases like that."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a dad had missed his biological daughter's wedding and attended his stepdaughter's occasion.

Deadbeat dad attends daughter's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a deadbeat dad had attended the wedding of a daughter he abandoned 28 years ago.

Despite not being part of his daughter's life, the man showed up on her wedding day to play the role of the bride's father. An X user identified as @ps_wears shared the story on the platform while narrating the drama that played out on the girl's wedding day.

She first recounted how the man, who was a corps member years ago, impregnated the lady's mother and disappeared. After all the efforts made to locate the man’s family and discuss with him, he still didn't show up or claim responsibility for his child.

