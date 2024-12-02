A lady posted an old photo which was taken in 2008 when she was still a child, and it went viral on TikTok

Penelope Tala said the old photo was taken on the Christmas day of 2008 when she had finished eating

Penelope's photos went viral after people saw how beautifully she had grown over the course of 16 years

A lady is trending online after she posted a photo to show what she looked like in 2008.

Penelope Tala posted the 16-year-old photo alongside a new one taken recently to show off the growth in her life.

The throwback photo caught the attention of netizens. Photo credit: TikTok/Penelope Tala.

Source: TikTok

Penelope indicated that the old photo was taken on Christmas Day in 2008.

The photo shows her as a child then, but she has grown into a beautiful woman now.

More than 8,000 people have commented on the photos that went viral on TikTok.

Due to the massive transformation, some people argued that she was the same person.

See some reactions below:

@OLUWABUSOLAMI said:

"I slide back immediately."

@just Ephraim said:

"Senior head prefect I greet you o."

@ANNABEL THE ABUJA REALTOR said:

"You had so many thoughts."

@ntuthuko_m13 saidL

"Where were you HEADING here?"

@Siz Mash said:

"Some people are lucky yaz, imagine being the head of the house at an early age?"

@LePassion said:

"You've Always Been Ahead Of Your Time!"

@Kai said:

"It’s not bad, you’re overthinking."

@H o e 'L o k I Le said:

"I just headed straight to the comments."

@Ndumiso said:

"I need your color-changing routines."

@Zkiller VK said:

"Thought that I should HEAD to the comments."

@sped-d asked:

"Why is know one talking about her having crocks on in 2008."

@Ayanda said:

"There's no way this is the same person."

Another lady shares throwback photo

Meanwhile, a lady has shared a video on TikTok to show the transformation in her physical appearance.

The lady was taking part in the 'Esther was broke' viral TikTok challenge, and she shared her throwback video.

The video she posted attracted many reactions after people saw what the lady now looks like after she made money.

Source: Legit.ng