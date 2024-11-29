A Nigerian man wants to pursue a PhD degree at Baylor University's Graduate School in the United States of America

Okafor Clinton Somtochukwu said he had completed Baylor University's PhD application form but could not pay the $50 application fees

Luckily for Okafor, a Canada-based Nigerian man, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi offered to offset the application fee for him

A Nigerian man is desirous of studying in the United States of America for his PhD program.

Okafor Clinton Somtochukwu completed the PhD application form for Baylor University's Graduate School.

The man is applying to study for his PhD at Baylor University. Photo credit: X/Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

However, the problem is that Okafor lacked the $50 (N83,000) application fee required for the application to be submitted and considered by the school.

He said:

"All application requirements submitted but application fee of $50. Mathematics PhD program."

Baylor University PhD prospect gets help

When he shared his frustration on X, a Canada-based Nigerian man, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, saw it.

Dr Igbalajobi is the founder of Scholarship Cafe, a platform that shares information about foreign scholarship.

He said he would pay the $50 application fee for Okafor and also congratulated him on his first-class degree in mathematics.

Dr Igbalajobi said:

"Having a first class in Mathematics is huge. I will cover this. Best wishes."

Reactions as prospective graduate student gets help

@IsaacJonas21 said:

"Thank you for your kindness and dedication to access to educational opportunities."

@TSAdedara said:

"Thank you Dr. I hope to welcome this fella next fall."

@El_147mayaki said:

"Greetings Dr, is there no fully funded scholarship for someone who has first class in architecture?."

@orukusuku said:

"Thank you for all you do sir. As a beneficiary of your guidance and financial assistance, I know what this is worth."

@Newton_Ogah said:

"Sir, first class in Economics! Can you help me out, I want to apply for PhD public policy at Oregon state university but the application fee alone."

