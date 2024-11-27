A girl who often looks after her mother's shop saved money from the business and then gave it to the woman

A Nigerian girl is receiving praise on social media after she helped her mother to save money.

Apparently, the girl helps to look after her mother's provision store, where she saves money.

The lady's mother was happy to have received the N300k. Photo credit: TikTok/Lisa.

Lisa's mother was unaware that her daughter was saving money from the shop.

Lisa said her mother was so happy when she brought out the box where she saved the money and showed it to her.

In a video, Lisa handed over the money to her mother, and her reaction melted the hearts of many people. She said she saved N300,000.

Reactions to Lisa's story

@Ezeh Chisom said:

"I remember saving ordinary 16k for my mom for 2 months from her chemist shop. Omo na our street neighbours save me that day... I can never forget that day. She said I was stealing my classmate's money."

@KOI said:

"You people are asking her where she got the money, do you know that if you save your data money for one year, it will be more than 500k?"

@ameri said:

"All of you saying she didn't even ask where the money is coming from... she trusts her daughter and knows she didn't get it the wrong way."

@savagegift04 said:

"I save up like this for my mom, not knowing that death will take her away from me."

@Luxury homes Abuja said:

"Lol! When I was managing my mum’s shop I saved 350k for her. Like I was saving daily for her."

Lady breaks her piggy box

In a related story, a Nigerian woman who saved money for seven months has broken her piggy box and shown the amount she saved.

The woman said she started saving the money in January and she broke the piggy box in September.

When she broke the piggy box, she discovered that she had saved N4,220,000 and she was happy for her efforts.

