A video of the shortest woman in the world, Jyoti Amge, meeting Rumeysa Gelgi for the first time has gone viral

The video showed the two women certified by Guinness world records as the shortest and tallest women having tea together

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A heartwarming encounter between two record-holding women has captured the hearts of millions online.

Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest woman, and Rumeysa Gelgi, the world's tallest woman, met for the first time in a meeting that was shared on social media.

Photo credit: @guinnessworldrecords/TikTok, Rumeysagelgi/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Shortest and tallest women take tea together

The video, posted by Guinness World Records, showed the two women greeting each other warmly before sitting down to share a cup of tea.

The meeting took place in a cozy home setting, with the two women appearing to hit it off immediately.

As they chatted and laughed together, it was clear that their meeting was a special moment for both of them.

Jyoti Kishanji Amge is an Indian actress and she became popular for being the world's shortest living woman according to the Guinness World Records.

Rumeysa, on the other hand, broke the Guinness World records for the tallest woman living after hitting eighteen years old.

Reactions as shortest and tallest women meet

TikTok users were quick to comment on the video, with many expressing their delight at seeing the two women meet.

@Ashleigh said:

"How crazy is it that the hypothalamus in our brains are the size of a pea, yet are the main reason we all grow and shape. This same pea malfunctioned a tad and caused such a contrast in each of these people. How crazy is the human body!"

@miriam 𝜗𝜚 reacted:

"If the tall woman's voice is deep, while the shorter woman's voice is higher, why is my voice deep but I'm not tall?"

@Salina Santamaría said:

"Their voices being big and little too has me crying."

@The poop bandit said:

"I think it's so cool how their heights and voices are on completely opposite ends of the spectrum."

@Andy said:

"Its funny to me that out of all the things that can be different about people. Our teeth and eyes stay generally the same size person to person."

@Frozen despacito productions said:

"The taller one sounds like she’s gonna tell me to listen closely and ask if I hear the screaming of thousands as the sky opens up."

@Sid added:

"Their voices with their heights is so interesting. The human body will forever amaze me."

Watch the video below:

Tall lady says she despised her height

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a tall Nigerian lady opened up about the stigmatization she endured in the past due to her height.

The young lady recalled how she was ridiculed in secondary school and called funny names by her classmates.

Source: Legit.ng