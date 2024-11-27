Anja Ringgren Lovén, the founder and director of Land of Hope Global NGO, has celebrated the progress of a boy who was rescued 11 years ago

She recalled how the boy's stepfather accused him of being a witch, and he was locked up in a room for days without food

The Land of Hope Global not only rescued the boy but has been caring for him ever since, and his transformation melted hearts

Internet users have gushed over the amazing transformation of a boy, Samuel, who was rescued by Land of Hope Global NGO 11 years ago.

The founder and director of the organisation, Anja Ringgren Lovén, posted Samuel's pictures on LinkedIn as she celebrated him.

Anja Ringgren Lovén's NGO rescued Samuel 11 years ago. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Anja Ringgren Lovén

Samuel was accused of being a witch

According to Anja, Samuel's stepfather accused him of being a witch. She said the boy was locked inside a room for days without food and was beaten with stones and cut with knives until her NGO stepped in.

Years later, Samuel was not only enrolled in a school but started a cooking and baking class. An excited Anja was thrilled to see the cake Samuel presented at his exam and urged netizens to congratulate him.

Anja added that it was a dream come true for Samuel, whom she described as a determined young lad. Her LinkedIn post read:

"I cried yesterday !! 😢

"I got so emotional when I saw these pictures because the day we rescued Samuel is so clear in my memory and then look at him today !!

"11 years ago Samuel was brought to us because his step father accused him of being a witch !

"Samuel was kept locked inside a room for many days without food. He was brutally beatem with stones and cut with knives!

"Besides going to school Samuel started a cooking and baking class earlier this year and yesterday he recieved his certificate !! I’m so proud of him😢🥹❤️.

"Not only did Samuel complete his training but look at the cake he presented at his exam ! 😱🎂👨🏿‍🍳

"This is a dream come true for Samuel ! When he set his mind on something he will give it everything with pure passion!

"11 years ago Samuel almost died but your support to Land of Hope has given him life, hope and dreams!! ❤️

"Please help me and send Samuel your Congratulations."

People react to Samuel's transformation

Ernest Leigh said:

"CONGRATULATIONS 🎈🎉🎊🥳 Samuel. Wishing you all of GOD’s Best in everything you do. GOD Bless and elevate the works of your hands and as HE has blessed you I pray you be a blessing to all those around you Amen 🙏🏾❤️.

"Anja you are a blessing to so many and a great inspiration. I pray GOD blessings over you and your family. May He continue to lift you up as a beacon of hope, compassion and love for all to see. GOD strengthen you and your hands for the work that you do. GUD velsigne dig Anja Amen 🙏🏾❤️."

Edward Amato said:

"Congratulations, Samuel! Continue to grow that amazing talent."

Godwin Ogbiji said:

"Samuel is a very resourceful, teachable and energetic young man. I have no doubt about his success.

"Thanks for giving him hope and a chance."

Damilare Alaba said:

"This is wonderful. Keep up the good work. God bless you."

