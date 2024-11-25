A Nigerian lady and her mother melted hearts on social media after they recreated an old photo taken in 2001

The lady, Tumi, shared a photo showing when her mother graduated from the University of Lagos in 2001

In 2001, Tumi was just a baby in her mother's arms, but she has now graduated from the University of Ibadan

A lady and her mum are trending online after they recreated an old photo taken in UNILAG in 2001.

The lady, Tumi, was a baby when her mother graduated from the University of Lagos in 2001.

The lady and her mother recreated their old photo. Photo credit: TikTok/Tumi.

In the old photo, Tumi's mother was holding her on the day she graduated from UNILAG.

23 years later, Tumi has grown up and gone to school. Tumi is now a graduate of the University of Ibadan.

During her graduation, Tumi and her mother recreated the 2001 photo that they took at UNILAG.

Tumi wrote:

"2001 - My mum carried me on her convocation ceremony in Unilag 2024 - She is carrying me on my convocation ceremony at the University of Ibadan! Thank you God!"

Reactions as lady recreates old photo with her mother

@Fiyinfoluwa Ayinke said:

"Congratulations stranger."

@Uchendu Nmesoma said:

"Time really flies fast. Congrats dear. This made me smile."

@Seni said:

"I love this sm Tum."

@Wholesale Jewelry said:

"Aww! Tumi my love. Congratulations! Mummy will live long to eat the fruit of her labor."

@Gwine Content creator said:

"Omg I love this."

@KAFFY said:

"Congratulations my girl. God bless mummy always."

@Shaakiroh said:

"Congratulations ma'am. More and more congratulations."

@Blum3lany said:

"This is actually so cuteeee. Congratulations!!"

@Sophiaaa said:

"Mother's Love. Congrats."

@MOJOLAOLUWA276 said:

"Wow! Congratulations mama."

@DARA WEARS said:

"Congratulations Tumi. Your mom will live long to witness more success of you."

Man recreates photo with his mother

Meanwhile, a young Nigerian man posted a photo he took with his mother when he was a child 22 years ago.

The photo was taken when his mother went for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over two decades ago.

The man has now gone for his own NYSC and he decided to recreate the photo with his overjoyed mother.

