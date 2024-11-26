A beautiful lady has successfully become a PhD holder, and she shared photos on social media to celebrate

Currently, the lady has an LLB in law, masters degree and she has capped her achievements with a PhD

Dressed in her flowing academic gown, the lady took photos and posted them online for friends and well-wishers to see

A beautiful lady pursued her education until she became a PhD holder.

As soon as she bagged the PhD degree, she took to social media to share her joy with her followers.

Oluchi pursued her education until she got a PhD.

Source: TikTok

The lady, Oluchi Otti, has been described in glowing terms by those who saw her academic laurels.

Oluchi possesses an LLB and a master's degree, which she has rounded off with a PhD.

Also, her friends and well-wishers were attracted by her beauty, with many describing her as beauty with brains.

Nigerians congratulate lady as she graduates with PhD

@Favytoker said:

"Congratulations Dr. This is me in 2026. Let me just finish my thesis next year so help me God."

@Annabel said:

"One man will not tell me not to further,congratulations ma."

@Ruthyberry06 said:

"Congratulations Doc! This would be me someday."

@JustAnaikot said:

"Congratulations, Dear God I want my wife to wear this dress too, I want her to be called Dr. Mrs , I love it."

@PATOSKY said:

"Congratulations Nne. Beautiful with Brian. Your name sounds like you're from Afikpo Ebonyi state."

@cutepee said:

"Congratulations, you’re so beautiful…..God you see my heart, make it possible."

@Debz BCC said:

"Yeah, that's my name sake on her glorious robe. More grace dearie"

@NENE said:

"Don’t know you but a big congratulations to you and every woman doing exploits out there."

@Shebbie said:

"You’re so beautiful, Congratulations Ma’am."

Babcock University student graduates with first-class

A Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony.

The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.

Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.

Source: Legit.ng