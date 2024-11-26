PhD Holder Shines Like Star in Her Graduation Photos As She Gets Her 3rd Degree in Law
- A beautiful lady has successfully become a PhD holder, and she shared photos on social media to celebrate
- Currently, the lady has an LLB in law, masters degree and she has capped her achievements with a PhD
- Dressed in her flowing academic gown, the lady took photos and posted them online for friends and well-wishers to see
A beautiful lady pursued her education until she became a PhD holder.
As soon as she bagged the PhD degree, she took to social media to share her joy with her followers.
The lady, Oluchi Otti, has been described in glowing terms by those who saw her academic laurels.
Oluchi possesses an LLB and a master's degree, which she has rounded off with a PhD.
Also, her friends and well-wishers were attracted by her beauty, with many describing her as beauty with brains.
Nigerians congratulate lady as she graduates with PhD
@Favytoker said:
"Congratulations Dr. This is me in 2026. Let me just finish my thesis next year so help me God."
@Annabel said:
"One man will not tell me not to further,congratulations ma."
@Ruthyberry06 said:
"Congratulations Doc! This would be me someday."
@JustAnaikot said:
"Congratulations, Dear God I want my wife to wear this dress too, I want her to be called Dr. Mrs , I love it."
@PATOSKY said:
"Congratulations Nne. Beautiful with Brian. Your name sounds like you're from Afikpo Ebonyi state."
@cutepee said:
"Congratulations, you’re so beautiful…..God you see my heart, make it possible."
@Debz BCC said:
"Yeah, that's my name sake on her glorious robe. More grace dearie"
@NENE said:
"Don’t know you but a big congratulations to you and every woman doing exploits out there."
@Shebbie said:
"You’re so beautiful, Congratulations Ma’am."
Babcock University student graduates with first-class
A Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony.
The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.
Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.