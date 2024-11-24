A Nigerian man has excitedly celebrated his beautiful daughter who graduated from Afe Babalola University

According to the proud father, his brilliant daughter bagged a first class degree with a CGPA of 5.0 in computer science

Social media users who came across his post did not hesitate to congratulate his daughter in the comments

A Nigerian man's celebration of his daughter's outstanding academic achievement has warmed the hearts of many.

The daughter, a brilliant student, had just graduated from Afe Babalola University with a stellar record.

Brilliant Afe Babalola University graduate hits 5.0 CGPA Photo credit: @hon_bakare/X.

Source: Twitter

Girl hits 5.0 CGPA in computer science

The proud father, @hon_bakare on X, took to social media to share the exciting news, accompanied by a photo of his daughter.

In his post, he expressed immense pride and joy, acknowledging his daughter's academic accomplishment as a proof of her commitment and dedication to her studies.

What made this achievement even more special was the fact that the father, a computer science graduate himself, had witnessed his daughter excel in the same field.

Also, her senior sister had also achieved a first-class degree in computer science, making it a double celebration for the proud father.

The post's caption read:

"Congratulations to my daughter, Fridous Bakare, on your First Class Degree (5.0/5.0) CGPA in Computer Science from Afe Babalola University. It is truly a reward of commitment and dedication to your study.

"Being a graduate of Computer Science myself, I am proud and excited to have produced you and your Senior Sister, who equally bagged a First Class Degree in the same field of Computer Science. #ProudTechDad."

Reactions as man celebrates daughter's CGPA

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Chinemerem said:

"Congratulations Hon_bakare. Open DM, let’s discuss how you did it so that we learn from you & team. Great achievements."

Baraje said:

"Congratulations to Nana Fridaus and ur entire household broda. May d knowledge acquired be beneficial to her, family and d world at large."

Emma Okafor reacted:

"Congratulations to the young lady and her immensely proud family on achieving such a remarkable feat. I am however disappointed on the grainy, out-of-focus picture you chose to use here for such a huge accomplishment."

Princess Lagos added:

"Congratulations to the dad for being rewarded with an absolutely positive result for his spendings. Congratulations to the brilliant young lady for her resilience and hardwork which has resulted in a perfect CPGA."

See the post below:

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated as she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan.

She shared photos and a video of herself on her convocation day, as she revealed that she studied Communication and Language Arts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng