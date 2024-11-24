Global site navigation

Dad Celebrates Brilliant Daughter Who Hit 5.0 CGPA, Mentions Name of University
People

Dad Celebrates Brilliant Daughter Who Hit 5.0 CGPA, Mentions Name of University

by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A Nigerian man has excitedly celebrated his beautiful daughter who graduated from Afe Babalola University
  • According to the proud father, his brilliant daughter bagged a first class degree with a CGPA of 5.0 in computer science
  • Social media users who came across his post did not hesitate to congratulate his daughter in the comments

A Nigerian man's celebration of his daughter's outstanding academic achievement has warmed the hearts of many.

The daughter, a brilliant student, had just graduated from Afe Babalola University with a stellar record.

Dad celebrates brilliant daughter who bagged first class
Brilliant Afe Babalola University graduate hits 5.0 CGPA Photo credit: @hon_bakare/X.
Source: Twitter

Girl hits 5.0 CGPA in computer science

The proud father, @hon_bakare on X, took to social media to share the exciting news, accompanied by a photo of his daughter.

In his post, he expressed immense pride and joy, acknowledging his daughter's academic accomplishment as a proof of her commitment and dedication to her studies.

400 level Unilorin student with outstanding CGPA gets Award of Excellence, photo trends

What made this achievement even more special was the fact that the father, a computer science graduate himself, had witnessed his daughter excel in the same field.

Also, her senior sister had also achieved a first-class degree in computer science, making it a double celebration for the proud father.

The post's caption read:

"Congratulations to my daughter, Fridous Bakare, on your First Class Degree (5.0/5.0) CGPA in Computer Science from Afe Babalola University. It is truly a reward of commitment and dedication to your study.
"Being a graduate of Computer Science myself, I am proud and excited to have produced you and your Senior Sister, who equally bagged a First Class Degree in the same field of Computer Science. #ProudTechDad."

Reactions as man celebrates daughter's CGPA

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Chinemerem said:

"Congratulations Hon_bakare. Open DM, let’s discuss how you did it so that we learn from you & team. Great achievements."

"Highest ever": CGPA of UNN student who emerged as overall best graduating student trends online

Baraje said:

"Congratulations to Nana Fridaus and ur entire household broda. May d knowledge acquired be beneficial to her, family and d world at large."

Emma Okafor reacted:

"Congratulations to the young lady and her immensely proud family on achieving such a remarkable feat. I am however disappointed on the grainy, out-of-focus picture you chose to use here for such a huge accomplishment."

Princess Lagos added:

"Congratulations to the dad for being rewarded with an absolutely positive result for his spendings. Congratulations to the brilliant young lady for her resilience and hardwork which has resulted in a perfect CPGA."

See the post below:

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated as she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan.

She shared photos and a video of herself on her convocation day, as she revealed that she studied Communication and Language Arts.

Source: Legit.ng

