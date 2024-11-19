Students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) left internet users in stitches over how they marked "No Bag Day"

A trending video showed UNIBEN students carrying noodles cartons, pots, stoves and other things in place of school bags

A female student whose faculty had the "No Bag Day" expressed excitement about the way her colleagues showed up to school

A faculty in the University of Benin held a "No Bag Day" and its students turned up to school in a hilarious fashion.

One of its students, @desxie_, shared a video on TikTok showing the various items her colleagues used in place of bags.

UNIBEN faculty had a "No Bag Day." Photo Credit: (@desxie_)

Source: TikTok

The students put on their creative hats and utilised various household items, with some using noodles cartons, pots and stoves as bags.

Some female students carried a wig stand and hanger, and one lady was spotted with a Ghana-Must-Go bag.

The clip shared by @desxie_ has gone viral online and amused many people.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail UNIBEN's "No Bag Day"

Jaeyss_food🌶️🌶️ said:

"The lady with wig stand and hanger."

Afolakemi🌹🌹🌹 said:

"The indomie carton guy looked too sophisticated for what he carried 😩😂 don’t get me started on the pot."

Perpi || Virtual Assistant said:

"My faculty be doing the most."

LikeStarr said:

"I love this challenge."

Joseph said:

"People dey creative oo."

Jenna Marie Ortega ❤️ said:

"The stove girl."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that UNIBEN's SUG vice president had resigned over the school fees hike drama.

UNIBEN students organise mock wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UNIBEN students had held a mock wedding.

A young lady, @kristabel.mma, who shared the wedding clips on TikTok, revealed that the wedding was for their event planning practical exam. The two students who played the role of bride and groom behaved like a couple. In the first part of the clip, the duo were seen taking pre-wedding photos.

Their colleagues helped set up the wedding venue, which happened to be the school premises and decorated it to look the part. There were asoebi girls, bridesmaids, groomsmen and event ushers, all dressed in their respective fine attires for the occasion. The students even did a specialised currency for the couple. Event comperes also performed.

Source: Legit.ng