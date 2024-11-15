UI Best Graduating Student Gets N85,000 Cash Award After Completing Masters Degree
- A Nigerian lady who emerged as the best graduating student in her department at the University of Ibadan received a cash reward of N85,000
- Helen Ogwa won three awards which have different financial rewards attached to them, and everything totalled N85,000
- Helen made a post to celebrate, indicating that she graduated from UI with a masters degree in the department of sustainability studies
A Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Ibadan, and she won cash awards.
The lady studied for her masters degree at UI and did so well that she got rewarded financially.
Helen Ogwa is of the department of sustainability studies and she graduated as the best in her department.
As a reward for her academic excellence, Helen was given three cash awards which totalled N85,000.
Her words:
"I graduated as the best student in my department for my masters degree from the university of Ibadan. God I thank you!! I won 85k!"
See Helen's post below:
Reactions as student bags degree from UI
@rach_eye said:
"Congratulations babe! Super proud of you."
@Kelz_bania commented:
"Congratulations dear, super proud of you."
@damolaolagbade said:
"Abeg check who win am for my department."
@man_tonero said:
"Congratulations, Helen....Well and truly deserved."
@damolaolagbade said:
"Yesssss. Congratulations. This is huge!"
@ChidimmaNG said:
"Big Helen. Congratulations and many more blessings in Jesus name."
@IamCulte said:
"Congratulations, Helen. Take your flowers, babe. Welldone."
@pam_tenten said:
"A big Congratulations Baby girl. I love it for you."
@iamehii said:
"Congrats my boo, good to see your hard work paid."
@casmiradiepena said:
"Congratulations! The other prizes are embarrassing."
@lukewealth said:
"Congratulations but 85k is too small for the best student in an entire department. Please send me a DM let me sow seed."
@Tunbolity said:
"Congratulations and time to use the 85k to get a phone with good camera."
Another lady bags degree from UI
In a related story, a Nigerian lady said she wanted to study medicine in school but was not given the course of her choice.
Instead of medicine, the University of Ibadan offered her zoology, which she rejected, but her father insisted she take the course.
She reluctantly went and has now graduated with a 2nd class upper degree in zoology after failing to change her course.
