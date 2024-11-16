A Nigerian lady celebrated her boyfriend for completing his building project with a great interior decor

The lady showed people how the building's foundation started till it was roofed and a borehole dug on the property

Many people tagged the lady as a supportive lover as some TikToker prayed for the same kind of success

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her boyfriend's completed building project. She was happy for him.

The clip captured different phases in the building's construction till the house as roofed with aluminum sheets.

The house's interior was tiled. Photo source: @mhizwhite30

Source: TikTok

Building with cement

Before the house was completed, a borehole was dug so water could be available for the bricklayers.

The landlord tilled the house's interior and installed POP on the ceiling, giving it an elegant look. @mhizwhite30 shared the house clip.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Princess Frances said:

"Congratulations dear."

Preciousbabe said:

"Congratulations love I claim ur blessings for my man too. Just one day."

royalcartel001 said:

"Everybody my man make oner relax oo for we single people."

Godstime said:

"Congratulations I pray may my turn reach o."

Omalicha nwa said:

"Using this goodnews to manifest on behalf of my man and everyone on here ...from my mouth to Gods ear. Amen."

BIGBBY FOR A REASON said:

"Congratulations in advance to you my papa."

Gune said:

"Congratulations to you both, more wins. God will do it for me and my man in the mighty name of Jesus Christ Amen."

best said:

"Congrats dear my man is also on his own i pray he completes it Amen."

honey said:

"Congratulations, may God do it for my man too."

Angel said:

"Congratulations girl,my man just finished his."

That gal favie said:

"Congratulations to both of you I tap from ur blessing dis morning."

Big Baby said:

"Congratulations I tap for my brothers."

Wire Level said:

"Congratulations, more winning more success in Jesus name, and I pray god help me to finish my own house too before this year end. I tap from your grace brother."

Source: Legit.ng