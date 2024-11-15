A talented Nigerian lady has caused a serious buzz online after revealing the price of her new artworks

In a video, she displayed the beautiful artworks which ranged between the prices of N750,000 to N7.2 million

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok had different things to say about the prices of the artworks

A talented Nigerian artist recently sent shockwaves through the TikTok community after revealing the hefty price tags for her latest masterpieces.

The artist's bold move sparked mixed reactions among social media users, with some questioning the prices.

Talented lady shows off stunning artworks

Sharing a video of her large-scale paintings on TikTok, @glows_art proudly displayed the prices for each piece.

While showing off the pieces, she revealed Nostalgia was worth N7.2 million), The Emotions We Reign (N1.1 million), "The Emotions We Choose (N1.2 million), and Agony (N750,000).

The artist invited viewers to share their opinions in the comments section, emphasising that the prices were indeed genuine.

Additionally, she offered more affordable print options starting at N175,000.

In her words:

"Posting prices of my original paintings. Nostalgia N7.2 million, The emotions we reign N1.1 million, The emotions we choose N1.2 million, Agony N750,000. Oya disturb me in comments section. And yes its the real price. Btw prints are available. All is 175k for prints."

Reactions as artist shows off artworks

The video ignited a mixed reaction on TikTok, with some admirers praising the artist's skill and courage in attaching substantial price tags to her work.

Others, however, expressed scepticism, questioning whether the prices reflected the art market's realistic value.

@Alina rose™️ said:

"God!! What is wrong with broke people, this is a piece of art its beautiful and it worths more than what she charges."

@Liberty said:

"Make I buy agony 750k, if I get 750k I for no get agony o."

@TruthfullyRuth said:

"They look beautiful with good meaning. I hope you get the desired prices you want."

@🅰️L EⓂ️🅱️R🅰️CIN said:

"7.2m for plank and canopy. How much if I wan buy you join."

@GOZI said:

"I think you should be calming down a lil bit, life na step by step. It will get to a point and you’ll begin to charge this amount but for now just reconsider."

@Kenneth Amadi said:

"The prices are too high, make it glassy so it can be sold for the amount."

@GG added:

"My own be say assuming I buy am (I no fit buy am but make we assume) wetin I go use am do?? Abi people wey dey buy am wetin dem dey use am do? Abi if person visit you see am dem go dash you moni??"

Talented artist shows off amazing skill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a POS operator could not contain her joy when she got free artwork from a street artist.

In a video, the woman was in her shop doing her business when the artist produced an exact art of her face.

