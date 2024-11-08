A Nigerian lady who travelled to the UK through Air Peace has spoken about the cost of study overseas

In a video, she shared the amount she paid on flight, tuition, and other fees before her relocation abroad

Netizens who came across the video on TikTok took turns to ask questions and react to the trending clip

A Nigerian lady's candid revelation about the expenses incurred while relocating to the UK for studies has gone viral online.

She documented her experience in a video, providing a detailed breakdown of the costs associated with her move.

Lady speaks on cost of relocating to UK Photo credit: @bevzec/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady who relocated to UK speaks

Posted by @bevzec on TikTok, the informative clip responded to frequent inquiries about her visa application expenses.

Her transparency aimed to educate prospective students about the financial commitments required for studying in the UK.

The lady's expenditures included a substantial tuition fee of £16,995 (approximately N36.5 million), followed by additional costs such as IOM testing ($95 or N158,000), health insurance (£1,164 or N2.5 million), and visa application fees (£490 or N1 million).

Accommodation for one year totaled £4,613 (N9.9 million), while biometric fees (TLS) amounted to N50,000. Her Air Peace flight to the UK cost N800,000.

The total expenditure, approximately £23,720 (N51 million), left many viewers on the TikTok app stunned.

In her words:

"I have been getting questions on how much my entire visa application to the UK cost and how much I paid for every single thing. So in case you're travelling to the UK you will know how much the budget costs.

"First thing on my list is tuition fee and that's about £16,995 followed by my IOM test $95, health insurance £1,164, visa application fee £490, accommodation for one year £4,613, TLS (biometrics) N50k, flight to the UK N800k with Air Peace, total in pounds was about £23,720."

Reactions trail lady's post on UK relocation

Netizens on TikTok flooded the comments section with questions and reactions.

@SIR_FORTUNISTIC said:

"Almost 51M for student route."

@Evelyn Effiong asked:

"Did you pay the fee at once?"

@Chisweet22 asked:

"Your school didn't give u discount?"

@EC_charliano commented:

"How much is the upfront fee and proof of funds? and the house rent is to be shown at the embassy or ??"

@OnyinyeFavour said:

"Y’all are getting her wrong, £23,720 in total including her Tuition fee and accommodation fee."

@Avalanche asked:

"How long did it take to get your visa approved after biometrics?"

@_mosessonia added:

"Thank you for this. Can you help with things you think people should bring when coming. Like things you brought or you wish you brought."

Source: Legit.ng