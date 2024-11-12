A man has discovered who his biological mother is and the story is going viral and generating many reactions

The man was given out for adoption by his mother who was 17 at the time and they have never met since then

He has now reunited with his mother and they are now both living happily after years of separation

A man who was given out for adoption many years ago has found his biological mother.

The man found out in the most unexpected ways possible and the video of the story has warmed many hearts.

The mother has reunited with her son. Photo credit: TikTok/@nbcchicago.

Source: UGC

According to the story, the man, Vamarr started visiting a certain bakery in Chicago without knowing his mother was the owner.

His mother, Lenore, put her son up for adoption when she was 17, and they hadn't met since then.

The bakery, known as Give Me Some Sugar is some blocks away from where Vamarr lived but he never knew his mother owned.

The story shared by NBCC indicates that Vamarr was searching for his biological mother with the help of a genealogist.

One day, he got a phone call from the owner of Give Me Some Sugar and their journey of reunion began.

The video is captioned:

"For years, a Chicago man visited a South Shore bakery without knowing the woman behind his favorite treats was his birth mom. A phone call from the familiar number led to tears, hugs, and a beautiful family reunion that was meant to be."

Vamarr now lives with his mother and currently runs the bakery.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to reunion video

@catguy5000 said:

"Can we talk about the fact he had the bakery phone number saved in his phone."

@vic/BLM said:

"Nothing like mom’s cooking."

@Skillet81 said:

"This is so sweet, but they have the same face! Exact identical NOSES! How did never see it?!"

@Ms. Understood said:

"They found each other and she’s able to pass her legacy on to him. That is amazing."

Man and his mother recreate old photo

Meanwhile, a young Nigerian man posted a photo he took with his mother when he was a child 22 years ago.

The photo was taken when his mother went for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over two decades ago.

The man has now gone for his own NYSC and he decided to recreate the photo with his overjoyed mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng