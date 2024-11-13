A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video from a garri festival which held recently in her school

A video showed the moment some students of her department gathered together to prepare and enjoy a large bowl of garri

Social media users who came across the entertaining video stormed the comments section to react to it

An interesting event at a Nigerian school brought together students from one department for a celebration.

The event which was dubbed 'Garri Festival' showed the students gathering together to feast on garri.

Nigerian students feast on garri, groundnuts, granola Photo credit: @iam_glowree/TikTok.

Students prepare huge bowl of garri

Shared on TikTok by @iam_glowree, the clip revealed the students' funny method of elevating the garri dish.

They were seen preparing and indulging in a lavish bowl of garri, embellished with an assortment of expensive ingredients including granola.

The video was captioned:

"My department hosted garri festivals."

Reactions trail video of garri festival

Some TikTok users were thrown aback after watching them mix the traditional cassava-based dish with milk, granola, groundnuts, and other expensive additions.

@Amina asked:

"Una dey use granola drink garri?"

@Nlove said:

"Granola with garri."

@lildomi1 commented:

"I think say na only me crazy this year una many sha."

@𝐈ᥡɑחűо𝐥ű𝒘ɑ asked:

"Ulcer patients left the chat abi nah only me no dey drink garri because of ulcer?"

@IFABIMPE said:

"If I drink garri body go dey scratch me like mad and I wish to be drinking it."

@owolabilavish reacted:

"Pepper soup go. Nah Garri una wan start with Abi,god no go gree for una."

@No One You Know said:

"Garri with milk and sugar? God forbid. I can't take it with anything other than water and groundnut plix."

@Stella Dulcis cakes et treats commented:

"I'm drinking garri now, even if you give me Chicken, I will still drink garri."

@Wizdom asked:

"Dem do this thing for the same ekpoma wey we dey and nobody invite me?"

@NASH said:

"I can't drink this at all. Else I scoop mine out before dem add am water."

@House24_Fashion added:

"Na better enjoyment be this."

@danfuentes added:

"Na wetin I won go buy now ooo."

