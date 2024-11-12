A pretty Nigerian lady jubilated after she and her husband completed a two-storey building project

The couple demolished the block of shops on the land they got before they started their multimillion-naira complex

Many people who reacted to the building's video "tapped" into their blessings as women wished the same for their husbands

A Nigerian lady has made a video showing the building project she and her husband started and completed.

At the start of her clip, people saw an old block of shops on the land they got.

The couple pulled down the old house to the new structure. Photo source: @awosikaoluwakemi

Source: TikTok

Building with cement

The couple pulled it down and erected a two-story shopping complex in its place. Many congratulated them.

After they were done, they painted the building, adding class to its look. Some people wanted to know how much the project gulped.

The couple also built a fence around the property to give it security. @awosikaoluwakemi shared the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

imoleayosofidiya said:

"I claim this for me and my husband ijn."

blessing said:

"Congratulations ore, more of it in Jesus name."

Sylla_austin said:

"Congratulations anyways, top always God shame go shame una enemy."

logojoy972 said:

"Congratulations, I and my future husband soon."

sweetgirl said:

"Congratulations to you, I will be congratulated this year in Jesus name."

adegoke148 said:

"Congratulations to you the lord will do for me too In Jesus name I believe in God."

Oyiza said:

"I am not married yet but I am manifesting this for myself and my husband."

investorlajosh wondered:

"Where una de see money?"

O M O Y E G I V E N S said:

"I key into this for me and my hubby. I'll come back and testify, big congratulations mama."

Josphine closet couture said:

"Congratulations my own go soon come."

Ghemmyessence said:

"Moi Baby Congratulations, to you more of it in Jesus name."

Mumcy Enny said:

"Congratulations dear, I claim this for I and my husband."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian couple made a video to celebrate their new building, and they revealed it took them seven months.

Seconds into the video, the couple showed how labourers started working on their dream home foundation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng