A Cornell University student has shared some lessons she learnt months into her program at the Ivy League school

The National Open University (NOUN) graduate said it had always been her dream to study at an Ivy League university, and it became a reality with a fully funded scholarship

She revealed that she already had two fully funded offers before Cornell University's decision came in

A Nigerian lady, Ijeoma Seraphie Obiedelu, who got a full-ride scholarship to Cornell University for her master's study has shared three lessons she has learnt three months into her study.

Ijeoma, who had always dreamt of attending an Ivy League school, recounted how she had to settle for Cornell after already having two fully funded offers.

She got a fully funded scholarship into Cornell University. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ijeoma Seraphie Obiedelu

Lessons she learnt at Cornell University

In a LinkedIn post, Ijeoma highlighted three important truths she reaffirmed and three lessons she learnt.

On the lessons she learnt, Ijeoma wrote:

"Speak Up: Confidence in sharing your opinions is crucial. 95% of the time I held back from airing my thoughts on a subject matter, my professor(s) end up echoing my exact thoughts. And whenever I speak up in class, it ends up being the missing link the professor was looking for or a whole new perspective that wasn’t considered. There are rarely right or wrong answers, just strong arguments.

"Be visible; always engage, talk to your classmates/schoolmates, go for office hours, and actively participate in class.

"Stay Spiritually fit; do not go through life defenseless: things can easily go wrong without you doing anything wrong. You have to be attached to someone higher than yourself; no one better than Jesus Christ, the only one who can see the end from the beginning. Please, do not wing it."

People inspired by Ijeoma's post

Oluwatosin Adesina said:

"This was a very inspiring read.

"Congratulations on finally realizing your dream Ijeoma Seraphie Obiedelu."

Mariam Momodu said:

"Congratulations Ijeoma Seraphie Obiedelu ! Your potential is boundless and I'm glad we played a small part in your story. You know what's next... keep dreaming and pay it forward. The team at GetIn Education Consulting is rooting for you!"

Chioma Okoene said:

"Big congratulations Ijeoma Seraphie Obiedelu.

"I agree with you on these 3 truths. Stepping into an international space requires confidence in ones abilities and contributions and the God factor."

Faruk mustapha said:

"Congratulations. I wish you success in your academic sojourn.

"I pray for Divine strength and guidance needed in putting in all the efforts to fulfilling my dreams of securing a fully funded scholarship as soon as I complete my ongoing Masters Studies.

"It's not easy seriously. May God make it easy for me to do the work successes require and not only aspire to be successful. Ameen."

